Unprecedented development: A closer look at Valparaiso's new Linc project

VALPARAISO — The new 121-unit apartment complex coming to Valpo will be the largest housing development in the city's downtown by a mile, and some residents have concerns.

The project, consisting of three separate four-story buildings, will form an "L" shape on the north side of Lincolnway between Michigan Avenue and Morgan Boulevard, where the Round the Clock restaurant is currently located. The Round the Clock owners have shared their support for the project and are currently looking for a new location.

Dubbed "The Linc," the complex will be developed by Hageman, a real estate investment and development company based out of Carmel.

After the Redevelopment Commission unveiled The Linc during a Jan. 20 meeting, the Valparaiso Democratic Committee shared a response questioning the $3 million in RDC TIF bonds that will help fund the development.

"The purpose of the RDC is to fix downtrodden areas and get development started that otherwise would not happen," the statement said. "Are we to believe that Round the Clock could not have been developed without taxpayer dollars?"

According to RDC Attorney Patrick Lyp, that is exactly the case. Though Valparaiso's desirable downtown is a prime development location, Lyp said without "providing that incentive, these projects do not come." Bringing 121 housing units to the downtown is "unprecedented," Lyp said.

He said Hageman is taking a significant gamble, because if those units do not fill, their investment is lost.

The TIF agreement will last 25 years. To offset the debt of the bonds, Hageman will have to pay the RDC a minimum of $290,000 a year for the first five years, then in years six through 15, they will have to pay $310,000 a year, and in years 16 through 25, they will have to pay $320,000 a year. The amounts are based on the predicted assessed value of the land, Lyp said. If the assessed value ends up being greater, Hageman will have to pay more.

The $27.5 million project also received $5 million in tax credits from the state.

Drawing large-scale residential development to the downtown is important because it brings more customers to local businesses and attracts employers, Lyp said.

He said when he first moved to Valparaiso in 1997, the downtown "shut down" at 5 p.m. Workers clocked out and left the area. The shops that were downtown had upper stories dedicated to storage.

Now, storefronts are filled with restaurants and boutiques, many of which have housing on the second floor.

While the area has undergone a lot of changes, Lyp said the goal has always been to add more housing.

“The crowning achievement was to have downtown residential because that is what sustains you,” Lyp said. "Your inner core should be more than retail and offices."

While VDC Chair Michael Mirochna also wants to bring more housing downtown, he said The Linc is not the way to go about it. Mirochna said government support, such as through TIF bonds, should go towards bringing development to areas that are struggling to attract businesses, not Valparaiso's competitive downtown.

Hageman Managing Director Tom Dickey said the apartments will range from studios to three bedrooms, likely costing $1,000 to $1,800 per month in rent.

But 121 units on one corner does not "really fit the size of Valparaiso," Mirochna said. He said he would rather see a mix of smaller, more affordable housing interspersed throughout the downtown, or at least have a portion of The Linc dedicated to rent-controlled housing.

"If we are going to give away taxpayer money we should be getting something in return,” Mirochna said. “Is [The Linc] benefiting everyone in the city, or just some people?”

A March study showed that while more than half of Porter County’s subsidized low-income housing is in Valparaiso, the city also has a deficit of 1,355 housing units for very-low-income residents.

Lyp said the project is part of an effort to diversify Valparaiso's current housing offerings. The city has ample single family homes and housing available farther away from downtown, but not much with an "urban feel," Lyp said. The Linc will help attract a wide-range of tenants, people commuting to Chicago, remote workers and downtown employees, he said.

“The younger generation really has much broader options in terms of choosing where they live,” Lyp said. “That put some onus on communities to offer what people of that generation want to see.”

