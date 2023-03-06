VALPARAISO — The Urban League of Northwest Indiana will host a symposium on diversity, equity and inclusion this spring.

Registration is now open for the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Symposium, which takes place at 8:30 a.m. May 17 at Valparaiso University. Fees are waived for students.

Last year's symposium featured participants from Andrean High School, Calumet New Tech High School, Chesterton High School, East Chicago Central, Hanover High School, Highland High School, Hobart High School, Lighthouse Academies, Merrillville High School, Morton High School, New Vista High School, Steel City Academy, Valparaiso High School and West Side Leadership Academy.

“The inclusion of students in the 2022 DEI Symposium was enthusiastically received,” said Urban League of NWI President and CEO Vanessa Allen-McCloud. “They added great value to the dialogue along with creative solutions for moving towards equality. It is our goal to engage even more young people as the symposium continues to grow.”

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana, which promotes cultural diversity and economic opportunities for African American and other minority communities in the Region, is now registering schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. It also welcomes grassroots, organizations, businesses, educators, community leaders, churches, nonprofits, human resources professionals and affirmative action coordinators.

The symposium will feature a discussion addressing subjects like hate crimes, inequity, poverty and critical race theory. It will also have workshops for youth and adults and a panel discussion during lunch.

Parts of the event will be broadcast last on the Urban League’s Facebook page.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the Urban League DEI symposium on Valparaiso University's campus for the second straight year,” said José D. Padilla, president of Valparaiso University. “It is such an incredible opportunity to celebrate diversity and work toward positive change. I hope you will join us so, as a community, we can strengthen and deepen our efforts to grow and enrich those around us.”

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana also will host its annual Diversity & Inclusion Awards on Oct. 25. The deadline for nominations this year is Aug. 18.

For more information, call 219-887-9621 or visit ulofnwi.org.