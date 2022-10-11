Valparaiso approves 2023 city budget, school budget

Last year all city employees received a 4% raise after not getting one in 2021 because of fears that the pandemic would continue to take a toll on city finances.

The city completed a wage study this year, something it does every five or so years to ensure that all employees are being compensated fairly. The study established unique minimum, mid- and high wage points for each city position. Under the proposed budget, employees who earn a wage that is at or above the midpoint established for their position would receive an increase of $500. Employees who are below the midpoint would receive a higher raise, with the maximum being 4%.