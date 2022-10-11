Valparaiso approves 2023 city budget, school budget

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso City Council approved a 2023 budget Monday that includes a salary increase of up to 4% and the addition of an employee to the Information Technology department.
The council unanimously approved the $43.2 million budget, up from an approved budget of about $39.7 million in 2022, during a meeting Monday night. The council also unanimously approved a 2023 budget of almost $93 million for Valparaiso Community Schools, compared with an approved budget of just under $86 million in 2022.
Much of the increase in the city budget is tied to raises, Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor has said.
Last year all city employees received a 4% raise after not getting one in 2021 because of fears that the pandemic would continue to take a toll on city finances.
The city completed a wage study this year, something it does every five or so years to ensure that all employees are being compensated fairly. The study established unique minimum, mid- and high wage points for each city position. Under the proposed budget, employees who earn a wage that is at or above the midpoint established for their position would receive an increase of $500. Employees who are below the midpoint would receive a higher raise, with the maximum being 4%.
Taylor said the majority of employees will receive a raise of 3 to 4%.
“Basically, the philosophy for 2023 is to take everyone halfway to the midpoint," City Manager Mike Jessen said.
The salary increase will help retain staff, which Jessen said is important because having a high turnover rate is more expensive for the city in the long run.
During the Monday night meeting, the council unanimously approved a salary ordinance authorizing the increase on first reading. The ordinance will undergo final approval during the Oct. 24 council meeting.
The budget includes an additional position within the IT department, which is staffed by one person.