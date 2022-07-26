 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valparaiso approves ARPA allocations for premium pay, consulting fees

Valparaiso City Hall

The Valparaiso City Council unanimously approved amending the city's American Rescue Plan Act spending plan to expand premium pay and increase funds allocated for consulting fees, Monday night. 

VALPARAISO — The City Council unanimously approved amending the city's American Rescue Plan Act spending plan to expand premium pay and increase funds allocated for consulting fees on Monday night. 

Valparaiso was awarded just over $7.6 million in ARPA funds. The premium-pay ordinance approved in May, originally allocated $650,000 to all currently active full-time city employees who performed in-person work during the pandemic. In July, the city decided to extend premium pay to several employees who worked during the pandemic, but have since retired. 

The addition of the retired employees will bring the total premium pay appropriation to $663,147. 

Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2, said employees who quit, were fired or otherwise left the city without retiring, should also be eligible for premium pay. 

The ARPA amendment approved by the council also increased the consultant-fee allocation. The original draft set aside $15,000 for consultant fees to help distribute the money, but the amendment sets aside $40,000. 

People are also reading…

The city has already approved an agreement with the Indianapolis-based KSM advisory, tax and audit firm for $20,000. An additional $10,000 will cover bills incurred after working with both Barns & Thornburg and Bakery Tilly. 

City Attorney Patrick Lyp said the remaining $10,000 will give the city some leeway for any "post-distribution audit requirements."  Lyp said he does not anticipate the city will spend all $40,000. 

Cotton said he was concerned about the increase in consultant fees. 

"I realize $40,000 is a lot of money. I'm not disregarding that, but when you look around the state and you look at other communities and the guidance we received; on average you should budget anywhere from 6 to 10% of an average grant for administration," Lyp said. 

Council President Casey Schmidt, R-3, said working with consultants now will help the city follow the correct procedure "so we don't run into any problems down the road, which would essentially cost us a lot more money." 

