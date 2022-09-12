Valparaiso approves garbage collection rate increase

Baker Tilly found that between operational costs, which are about $1.8 million a year; buying and maintaining the city's fleet of trucks, which costs about $570,000 a year; and maintaining roads frequently traveled by garbage trucks, which costs about $94,000, Valparaiso's trash and recycling collection program requires about $2.5 million a year. With a current rate of $12, the city only brings in about $1.4 million.

To make up the difference, Poulos said the city would have to start charging $21.70 a month. However, the City Services Department also enlisted Strategic 1 Business Services to analyze current operations. Strategic 1 gave the city several suggestions including reducing recycling collection from once a week to every other week.

Poulos said the city also has plans to institute a recycling education program so residents know what items are and are not recyclable.

Using Strategic 1's advice, Poulos said he believes the city will be able to reduce the annual cost of garbage collection by about $250,000, which is how the committee got to the proposed rate of $19.50 a month.

Each year, as the city grows, "the cost of doing business increases," Poulos said during the August presentation. The city's three-year contract with the landfill is up for renewal this October. Because of increased transportation costs, Poulos said he has been "advised" the contract will likely increase by $30,000 to $50,000.

Without a rate increase, the city would have to take out $864,000 from the General Fund to cover costs.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, several residents expressed concerns about the increase. Some asked for a more gradual rise, starting closer to $14. Others asked if the City Council would consider creating a senior discount for residents who have a fixed income. Poulos said the council could conduct a financial analysis looking at a potential senior rate.

Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, the sole "no" vote, asked the city to consider a developer impact fee to offset the costs for current residents. Cotton reasoned that because the increased cost of waste collection is largely tied to the increase in residents, developers looking to create more housing should bear some of the cost.

Multiple residents also took issue with recycling collection dropping to every other week, arguing the reduction would result in more waste in the landfill.

Residents can get an additional recycling tote for a cost, Poulos said. According to the Valparaiso city website, additional trash cans are $9 a month.