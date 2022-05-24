Valparaiso approves premium pay for city employees

During a Monday night meeting, the Valparaiso City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that would allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds for premium pay as well as for the police and fire departments and to pay consultant fees. The ordinance will appropriate a total of $750,000.

Valparaiso was awarded a total of $7.6 million in ARPA funds. At the end of January, the city launched a portal where residents could share how they would like to see the money spent. The portal closed on March 1, and on March 28, the city approved an ARPA spending plan.

The ordinance approved during the Monday night meeting appropriates about $650,000 for premium pay. Valparaiso Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor said the final list of recipients was approved by city department heads. Employees will receive either $1,000, $2,000 or $3,000.

The $3,000 bonus is reserved for first responders. Taylor said department heads decided which employees got $1,000 and which got $2,000.

Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, asked the council to consider including former city employees who "played a major role in helping us stay safe during the pandemic."

Councilman Casey Schmidt, R-3rd, said that as long as all of the city's department heads reviewed and approved the list of employees, he is "in full support."

Also included in the ordinance are two separate appropriations of $25,000 each, one for the police department and the other for the fire department.

An additional $25,000 will go towards consultant fees to assist with distributing money to the seven local nonprofits selected to receive ARPA funds. The original draft of the ARPA spending plan set aside $15,000 for consultant fees. Cotton asked why the amount increased.

During a May 13 meeting, the Valparaiso Board of Public Works and Safety unanimously approved an agreement with the Indianapolis-based KSM advisory, tax and audit firm. City Attorney Patrick Lyp explained that the consulting agreement with KSM is not to exceed $25,000, but could ultimately be less.

"The ARPA plan is an evolving document, certainly one that as expenditures come in, will need to be amended," Lyp said. "When the plan was initially put together and presented and numbers were inserted, we didn't have any idea what the amount for the nonprofit consultant would be."

Taylor said the remaining $25,000 was included as a buffer, in case any city employees had to be added last minute. She said she "wanted to have that money there so I could quickly get the money to that person.”