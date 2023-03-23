VALPARAISO — Tree plantings, sidewalk maintenance and park upgrades — these are a few of the neighborhood improvements Valparaiso will be funding in 2023.

The Neighborhood Improvement Grant Program began in 2018 with eight projects and $55,500. This year Valparaiso will provide $216,175 to 20 projects throughout the city. Coupled with matching investments from the neighborhoods, the 2023 grant cycle will result in more than $350,000 worth of projects.

In 2022, the city contributed $205,000 to 20 projects.

The neighborhoods receiving grants in 2023: Audubon Estates, Banta, Beauty Creek Estates, Bicentennial Square, Bridgewater Estates, Brigata Hills, Central, Courtyards of Pepper Creek, Earthstone, Essex Park, Hawthorne, Hawthorne East, Jessee-Pifer, Keystone Commons, Lakepointe Gardens, Mistwood, Pepper Cove, Shamrock, Sierra and Villas at Vale Park.

Grants are funded by the city's Redevelopment Commission. The program is administered by the Community Engagement Department.

“These neighborhood grants truly contribute to Valparaiso’s excellent quality of life as they unite neighbors for projects they care about and then fund the work for lasting benefit,” Mayor Matt Murphy said in a news release. "Neighborhood Improvement Grants are a positive way the city can support neighborhoods and elevate the community."

Over the past six years, the city has awarded 99 grants, resulting in more than $1.3 million in neighborhood improvements.

To learn more about the program, visit the Community Engagement page at ci.valparaiso.in.us.

