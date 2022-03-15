Valparaiso awards neighborhood improvement grants

VALPARAISO — Twenty neighborhood improvement projects will be brightening up Valparaiso this year.

Funding everything from tree plantings and park upgrades, Valparaiso's Neighborhood Improvement Grant Program awarded $205,000 this year.

“It’s rewarding to see so many neighborhoods coming together to plan projects that improve their quality of life. These grants are a positive way the city can support neighborhoods with the projects that matter especially to them,” Mayor Matt Murphy said.

The Neighborhood Improvement Grant Program began in 2018 with eight projects and $55,500 of funding. Now in its fifth year, the program has been able to fund a total of 79 projects, awarding more than $785,000.

Grants are funded by the city's Redevelopment Commission. Individual neighborhoods often contribute money to the projects as well.

This year, grants of up to $15,000 were available for each project. If two or more neighborhoods worked together on an application and project planning efforts, they could apply for up to $30,000. Projects must somehow improve a public space and cannot conflict with existing city plans.

The neighborhoods receiving grants in 2022 include Audubon Estates, Banta, Bicentennial Square, Bridgewater Estates, Brigata Hills, Central, College Hill, Courtyards of Pepper Creek, Greenfield Creek, Hatch Lake, Hawthorne, Jessee-Pifer, Keystone Commons, Kingsridge, Lakepointe Gardens, Mistwood, Oak Grove, Shamrock, Sunnybank and Villas at Vale Park.

To learn more about the program visit the Community Engagement page at valpo.us.

