Valparaiso begins design process for new Community Sports and Recreation Complex

VALPARAISO — Two hundred and forty eight acres of rolling farmland on the city's East Side will soon be transformed into Valparaiso's largest park.

The Valparaiso/Center Township Board of Parks and Recreation envisions a space full of recreational fields and walking trails.

Stretching from Vale Park Road on the south all the way to 500 North, the new park is part of the "Valparaiso for all Generations" parks department initiative announced in February of this year. Valparaiso for all Generations grew out of the parks department master plan that was released in 2020.

Using the focus group and survey responses received during the master planning process, the parks department crafted the Valparaiso for all Generations initiative. With the goal of serving residents of all ages, the initiative includes upgrading and maintaining the city's existing "Legacy Parks," completing the new skate park at Fairgrounds Park, creating an Adult Center for Enrichment at the former Whispering Pines Nursing Home and, of course, the Community Sports and Recreation Complex, which will be part of the 248-acre park.

During a Thursday night special meeting, the park board approved a $295,000 schematic design contract with Indianapolis-based Browning Day architecture firm. Browning Day has until Oct. 3 to complete the design, then the actual construction design will begin. Executive Director of Parks John Seibert said there will be opportunities for public input throughout the design process.

After the Valparaiso for all Generations project was unveiled, the parks department held multiple open houses to hear public feedback. While the design process is not done, Seibert said the outdoor complex will likely have softball and soccer fields, pickleball courts and natural trails that can be used for walking or cross country.

If the project receives all the necessary approvals, construction will go out to bid at the start of 2023 with a groundbreaking in March. The goal is to complete the construction by June 2024, before the 2024 summer season.

The Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission purchased the 248 acres from Polly Horton Hix and Patko for a total of just under $4.7 million. The American Rescue Act Plan spending plan the City Council approved in March included using ARPA funds to reimburse the RDC for the $4.7 million.

At the March City Council meeting at which the plan was approved with a 5-1 vote, multiple speakers opposed spending ARPA money on the land purchase, arguing all of the funds should instead go toward residents most negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a Thursday afternoon meeting, the RDC approved a reimbursement request to begin the process of receiving the ARPA funds.