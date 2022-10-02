Valparaiso begins redistricting process

VALPARAISO — After learning the city's legislative districts have a total population deviation of almost 20%, Valparaiso has begun the redistricting process.

The city worked with Brian Bosma, of Kroger Gardis and Regas LLP, to determine how many residents currently live in each of Valparaiso's five districts. Federal, state and municipal election boundaries must be examined after each new census.

Using data from the 2020 census, Bosma said he found Valparaiso's total population deviation is about 19.7%, which is "far greater than the ideal."

Bosma presented his findings to the City Council during a Monday night meeting. He said the ideal population for each district is 6,830 residents. Districts two, four and five are all about five to six percentage points larger than the ideal size. District one is about 13.4% smaller, and district three is 5.4% smaller than the ideal size.

The goal is have a total deviation closer to 5%; however Bosma said a deviation that low can be hard to achieve without splitting precincts.

City Council President Casey Schmidt, R-3rd, and Vice President Diana Reed, D-1st, will serve as co-redistricting coordinators. Schmidt and Reed are tasked with drafting a redistricting plan. The public will also be able to submit their own redistricting plans by Oct. 19.

The plans will be reviewed Oct. 24, and final adoption is scheduled for Nov. 14.

The public can also submit comment on the redistricting process through Oct. 10. Bosma said the city should try to involve residents as much as possible.

Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, questioned Bosma's involvement in the process as he formerly served as the Republican speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives.