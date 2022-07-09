Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club opens new $9 million building, replacing 123-year-old facility

VALPARAISO — Preschoolers buzzed around the miniature Peddlers Pizza parlor, busying themselves with plastic cookies and hot dogs. In another room, tweens tired themselves out playing Dance Dance Revolution. Everywhere, kids filled the hallways, excitedly zooming from one activity to the next.

The brand-new Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana building was finished just in time — summer camp is in full swing.

The Boys and Girls Club broke ground on the 36,000 square-foot facility in April 2021.

"It is bigger than the last one and it looks more modern," 11-year-old club member Jacob Boersma said.

The $9 million structure is definitely modern compared to the old Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club location which operated out of the 123-year-old former Gardner School building at 354 Jefferson St. The Boys and Girls Club moved into the former school in the early 1970s. VP of Finance and Philanthropy Shire Kuch said the old location constantly needed repairs, and it was also three stories tall, which created accessibility issues.

"With that building it was not unusual to get a call saying, 'Hey we had a $20,000 boiler go out, we had a $5,000 water main break," Kuch recalled. "The maintenance and upkeep on that building was much higher than a building of that size for any of our other clubs."

In 2018 the Lake and Porter County Boys and Girls Clubs merged under the Greater Northwest Indiana umbrella. The organization now operates a total of 10 clubs across both counties. Kuch said the goal is to renovate or build new structures for all 10 clubs by 2025. So far work has been completed at the Chesterton, Hammond, East Chicago and Valparaiso clubs.

Shortly after the merger, a third-party contractor was hired to evaluate all 10 buildings. The needed repairs at the Valparaiso club would have cost $5 million, Kuch said the organization realized they could better serve their members by just building an entirely new club.

The land where the new building now sits, located at 708 Evans Ave., was formerly owned by Urschel Development Corporation.

The two entities reached an agreement — the Boys and Girls Club would get the vacant land at 708 Evans and in exchange Urschel would receive the old Gardner School building.

Urschel plans on converting the former school into a boutique hotel.

A growing club

With each renovation or new build the Boys and Girls Club "learned a little bit more about what kids want," Kuch said.

After the climbing wall at the Chesterton location turned out to be "a huge success," Kuch said they decided to build walls in the Hammond and Valparaiso clubs.

The Hammond and East Chicago clubs both have teaching kitchens as well, but the Valparaiso kitchen is the largest. While kids won't necessarily "smoke a brisket" any time soon, the kitchen will be used to teach basic culinary skills, Kuch said.

"There might be a scenario where when the 9-year-old and the 6-year-old get home, the 9-year-old has to make the 6-year-old a grilled cheese. ... This an opportunity for us to teach them something that goes beyond the four walls of our club and can actually impact their life at home for the better."

The shiny new kitchen sits across from the gym and features a concession stand window so parents and kids can buys snacks during games. The spacious gym can actually be split into two smaller gyms, each with a full-sized basketball court.

During the school year, the Boys and Girls Club only runs after-school programming. Kuch said they wanted to be able to rent the space to youth sports organizations when the building is not occupied.

Exergaming, which combines video games and exercise is also featured in the new building. Kids can run around as they watch video game characters mirror their motions or jump on a screen projected on the floor.

"We recognized that we had to do something to meet them in the middle because they love electronic games, they love being on their tablets," Kuch said. "This is a way to make sure they stay active."

The new space also emphasizes education of all kinds. Kids can learn how to play guitar in the recording studio, do some reading in the sensory learning room or utilize the 3D printer in the STEM room.

Much of the Boys and Girls Clubs' programming also addresses COVID-related learning loss.

After initially shutting down in March 2020, the Boys and Girls Club was gradually able to restart programming at a reduced capacity. During the 2020-21 school year the club became a virtual learning center — a place parents who had to work in-person could send their kids to attend online school. The old gym was filled with desks and employees offered homework-help.

At the start of 2022, The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana received a $4 million grant as part of the state’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program. The money has gone towards hiring social workers, staff dedicated to educational programing, college and career readiness, and educational field trips.

Kuch hopes some of the college and career-readiness programming will help draw more teens to the club.

Across the organization, daily club attendance is still about 30% lower than it was before the pandemic.

"One of the problems Boys and Girls Clubs across America had is that fifth, sixth and seventh graders stopped coming to the club and they haven't come back," Kuch said. "Now they are a sophomore, junior, senior in high school and they did not grow up with it (the club)."

The new Valparaiso club has a dedicated teen room, it also sits across from Fairgrounds Park, where the city plans to construct a skate park, which Kuch hopes will be a draw for teens.

Though daily attendance for all 10 clubs is still recovering, membership at the Valparaiso location has skyrocketed.

Since opening the new building just over a month ago, membership has gone from 651 to 1,092 and daily attendance has gone from 93 to 225.

"I've heard from a lot of parents who did not even know our old club had a summer camp," Kuch said, adding that excitement about the new building and the eye-catching location across from Fairground Park likely contributed to the increase.

"I like coming here because I get to learn about new things and make new friends," Boersma said before being picked up for the day.