VALPARAISO — Candidates for Valparaiso mayor and city council, of both political parties, will speak briefly about their priorities at a free, upcoming event sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Porter County.

The league's "Meet the Candidates" night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Living Hope Church, 1115 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

All the Republican and Democratic candidates for Valparaiso offices have been invited to give a 3-minute speech on their platform and why they're running for office.

Afterward, light refreshments will be served and the candidates will be available to chat individually with those in attendance.

May 2 is the final day to vote in this year's municipal primary elections.

