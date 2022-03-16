Valparaiso City Council begins looking at ARPA portal responses

VALPARAISO — The results of Valparaiso's American Rescue Plan portal are in. Now city officials are busy sifting through the 134 responses, using the feedback to draft an ARPA spending plan.

Valparaiso was awarded a total of $7.6 million. The city began the ARPA planning process in January when the U.S. Department of Treasury released the final rule governing the implementation of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Mayor Matt Murphy announced the creation of the ARPA portal at the end of January. The deadline to provide feedback through the portal was originally Feb. 18, but was extended to Feb. 28 and then extended again to March 1.

"Although I and City Council members have received several recommendations for use of ARPA funds, I want to ensure every resident has the opportunity to make suggestions," Murphy said at a Jan. 24 City Council meeting.

The 134 responses include a wide array of ideas; everything from infrastructure improvements to affordable housing support.

Many spending suggestions were mentioned multiple times, including: premium pay for police officers, firefighters, first responders and teachers; increased affordable and transitional housing; small business support; free or low-cost early childhood education and after-school programs; stormwater and water utility improvements; more sidewalks and bike paths; supporting construction of the new skate park; cart paths for the Forest Park Golf Course; funding the newly announced youth sports complex; general infrastructure investments and support for the existing Banta Senior Center and the planned Adult Center for Enrichment, or ACE.

The ARPA planning process has been a source of disagreement on the council, with Councilman Rob Cotton, D-2, pushing for a more bipartisan process. All City Council members were sent both an Excel spreadsheet of all the responses and a table compiled by city staff, categorizing the data.

The city's table showed the majority of the responses, 48 out of the 134, suggested using the money for "Parks/Youth/Sports/Adult Center." The table also showed that "Roads/Sidewalks/Infrastructure/Stormwater/Sewer," received the second-highest number of responses with 24.

During a Monday night City Council meeting, Cotton invited Kathy DeWitt, Valparaiso Democratic Committee vice chairwoman, to present her analysis of the portal responses. Now retired, DeWitt worked in market research and data analysis for 35 years.

DeWitt laid out several critiques of the city's analysis, including the fact that no demographic data was collected. She also noted that many of the 134 responses included multiple suggestions.

In her analysis of the data, DeWitt split the responses into 173 total suggestions and then created her own tables categorizing the answers. Her tables show that 71 of the 173 suggestions were for economic assistance, 56 for park aid, 35 for infrastructure and 11 for other priorities. DeWitt's analysis then broke the categories down further, finding that the top suggestions were for the sports complex, 27, and affordable housing, 23.

City Attorney Patrick Lyp said the city's table was not meant to "interpret the data" for council members. He said that is why the Excel sheet with the raw responses was also given to the council, so that members could analyze it for themselves.

The portal is also not the only avenue for public input. Lyp said council members have received emails, phone calls and in-person suggestions from constituents. Once the spending plan is drafted, Lyp said it will be presented at a public City Council meeting where residents can provide additional comments.

“The portal is just a small component of what the city, the City Council and the mayor are using to make this plan,” Lyp said.

City Council members have begun meeting with Murphy and City Administrator Mike Jessen to discuss ideas and "begin the process of drafting an ARPA plan," Lyp wrote in an email to The Times.

