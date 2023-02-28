VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso City Council unanimously passed an ordinance banning the sale of cats and dogs, though looming state legislation could preempt the local restriction.

The ordinance was first introduced by City Attorney Patrick Lyp during a Feb. 13 council meeting. Lyp said residents began expressing concerns about pet stores selling cats and dogs last year after The Puppy Emporium opened at 1101 Calumet Ave. The proposed ordinance would ban the sale of cats and dogs in retail pet stores but does not apply to shelters and rescue organizations.

The Puppy Emporium would be grandfathered in and would be exempt from the ban. However, if the store voluntarily abandons operations for 180 consecutive days, it would no longer be exempt. Initially, the ordinance stated the store would no longer be exempt if it abandoned operations for 30 days, however the ordinance was amended to extend the timeline to 180.

During the Monday night meeting, Lyp noted Senate Bill 134 would preempt the city ordinance.

The legislation was approved by the Senate on Feb. 20 and referred to the House Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development on Tuesday. SB 134 requires Indiana localities that did not ban the sale of dogs at retail pet stores prior to Jan. 1, 2023, to allow pet store dog sales in accordance with the terms of the proposal. If the measure ultimately is enacted into law without changes, the pet store dog sale ordinance adopted by Valparaiso would be preempted by the retroactive provision of the state statute and would not legally be enforceable.

Valparaiso worked with the U.S. Humane Society to draft the ordinance. Lyp said representatives from the Humane Society are "optimistic" the state legislation will not become law.

"If we’re preempted, we’re preempted, but if we’re not we would have the ordinance adopted within our municipal code,” Lyp told the council.

Senate Bill 134 faces an uncertain fate in the House where a similar proposal, House Bill 1121, sponsored by state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, failed to advance out of the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.

At this time, the legislation does not negate the bans on pet store dog sales previously adopted as a means to combat animal abuse by Crown Point, Dyer, East Chicago, Hebron, Highland, Lake Station, Lowell, Munster, Schererville and Whiting.

Region communities began adopting humane pet store ordinances after Illinois passed a statewide ban on puppy mills and the sale of dogs and cats by pet shops in August 2021. Multiple elected officials have said they were concerned that Illinois pet stores would relocate to Indiana after the ban. Of the 13 Hoosier municipalities that have passed humane pet store ordinances, all but three are in Northwest Indiana.

Hammond and Hobart have both discussed the possibility of passing a humane pet store ordinance, but the legislation has not moved forward.

