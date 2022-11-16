Valparaiso City Council unanimously approves final redistricting map

VALPARAISO — After reviewing six redistricting maps, including five submitted by the public, the Valparaiso City Council has approved a plan created by the Indianapolis-based law firm Kroger Gardis and Regas, LLP.

This year, Valparaiso allowed public participation in the City Council redistricting process, providing a toolkit to help residents craft their own maps. Five people submitted six maps; however, one was later withdrawn. At the same time, City Council President Casey Schmidt, R-3rd, and Council Vice President Diana Reed, D-1st, worked with former Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives and Republican state Rep. Brian Bosma, who is now an attorney with Kroger Gardis and Regas, to draft what was called "the coordinator's map." In June, the Board of Works approved a contract with Kroger Gardis and Regas LLP, for an amount not to exceed $40,000.

All municipal legislative maps have to be redrawn after each new census to keep districts equal. Valparaiso's population grew from 31,730 in 2010 to 34,428 in 2020. The additional residents, paired with general population fluctuations — people moving, dying and starting families — caused the city's five legislative districts to have a population deviation of about 19.7%. District deviation should be under 10% and ideally closer to 5%.

To ensure equal representation, each of Valparaiso's districts needs to have a population of around 6,830 residents. At the start of the redistricting process, Districts 2, 4 and 5 were all about five to six percentage points larger than the ideal size. District 1 was about 13.4% smaller, and District 3 was 5.4% smaller than the ideal size.

During a City Council meeting Oct. 24, residents explained their maps and Bosma presented the coordinator's map. Council members thanked the public for their engagement, but many agreed the coordinator's map was the simplest.

The plan Bosma presented did not split any precincts and had a deviation of 5.28%. While some of the submitted plans had a lower deviation, they split precincts, which Bosma said is allowed but usually not preferred.

If a precinct is split, the county clerk's office would have to reorganize the impacted residents, which can cause confusion for the county and for constituents, Bosma said.

In the coordinator's map, one precinct was swapped in all five districts. The new deviation for District 1 would be -2.31%, for District 2 it would be 1.48%, 2.97% for District 3, -2.02% for District 4 and -0.1% for District 5.

The City Council unanimously voted to adopt the coordinator's map during a Monday night meeting.

Before the vote, Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, said he appreciated the political competitiveness represented in Valparaiso resident Barbara Domer's map.

Domer submitted a plan with a total deviation of 9.65%. During the Oct. 24 meeting, she said she was concerned that the coordinator's map moved precinct 22 from District 5 to District 1.

"This precinct shift creates a significant advantage for the Republicans in District 5," Domer said, explaining that 2019 election results show that precinct 22 is majority Democratic. "By moving this precinct into District 1, the consultant is ridding District 5 of the Democratic-majority precinct and packing it into an already-majority Democratic District 1."

Reed said the coordinator's map kept the districts "familiar" while lowering the deviation. However, she also noted the city will go through the redistricting process again in 10 years. As Valparaiso continues to grow, an additional City Council seat may be added, which Reed said could be a good opportunity to really reevaluate and alter the council districts.

During the Oct. 24 meeting, multiple residents said they would like more public involvement in the next redistricting process. Domer asked the City Council to adopt a resolution supporting a citizen-led redistricting commission, consisting of members "who represent the city's diversity, partisan balance and geography, for all future redistricting."

Over the past few years both Bloomington and Goshen have passed ordinances creating citizen redistricting commissions.