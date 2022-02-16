Valparaiso City Council voices support for school district referendum

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso City Council unanimously approved a resolution supporting the renewal of a referendum that would increase the general fund operations for Valparaiso Community Schools for an additional eight years.

The operating referendum, originally passed in 2015, will be voted on in the May 3 election.

The Valparaiso Community Schools board unanimously approved a resolution to renew the referendum last week.

If approved, the referendum would proceed at a lower maximum tax rate, decreasing from $0.2042 to $0.1495 per $100 of net assessed value, according to a press release from VCS. The referendum would go toward hiring teachers and managing class sizes, managing health and safety initiatives, retaining teachers and staff, and funding academic programs.

In 2015, voters passed two referendums for the school district. One was for construction of the new Heavilin Elementary School and renovations elsewhere, including a new pool at Valparaiso High School. The other was to increase general fund operations about $4.4 million annually over seven years. That money has gone toward items like teacher salaries, technology and mental health workers.

The referendum for operating costs came with a seven-year expiration date, meaning it would need to be renewed this year.

The entire council voiced support for the referendum.

“This body back in 2015 passed a similar referendum in support,” Councilman George Douglas said. “The need is still there. The schools have done an outstanding job of being stewards of the money they have received in the past, and we expect that to continue. ... I think it is really important that we show our support for the referendum and get the word out to the community."

Councilman Robert Cotton said that maintaining resources for Valparaiso schools is important but noted that "having to go back and ask the public for additional support" is "not necessarily a permanent solution." He added that funding changes need to be made at the state level.

In May, the question will appear on the ballot as:

“Shall Valparaiso Community Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of managing class sizes and essential health & safety initiatives, retaining teachers and staff, funding academic and educationally related programs and changing the maximum operating referendum tax levy fund rate from $0.2042 to $0.1495 per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in May, 2015, and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 23.4% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 19.4%.”

