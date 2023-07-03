VALPARAISO — Valparaiso has named a new interim director of the Engineering Department.

Former Engineering Director Michael Jabo has retired; he was named director in 2020 after spending 25 years as manager of the Northwest Indiana Division of DLZ.

According to a city news release, Max Rehlander will take over as interim engineering director. Rehlander joined the city of Valparaiso in 2021 as deputy city engineer. He was formerly with Abonmarche Consulting and American Structurepoint Inc. where he worked on projects ranging from storm sewer design to roads, trails and utilities. He received a degree in civil engineering from Purdue University and is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Indiana.

Bill Laird has been named interim chief deputy engineer. Laird joined the City of Valparaiso in 2019 as Deputy Engineer. He was formerly the Director of Planning for the town of Merrillville, served in engineering for the City of Crown Point and has taught land surveying at Purdue Calumet. He received a degree in mechanical engineering technology from Purdue University and is a member of the Stormwater Advisory Board for Porter County.

“Both Max and Bill have demonstrated their excellence and engineering expertise on behalf of the City of Valparaiso, leading key projects over the past several years. We’re so pleased to name them to our leadership team,” Mayor Matt Murphy said in a city news release.

GALLERY: New solar panels at Valparaiso City Hall Valparaiso unveils new solar panels Valparaiso unveils new solar panels Valparaiso unveils new solar panels Valparaiso unveils new solar panels Valparaiso unveils new solar panels Valparaiso unveils new solar panels Valparaiso unveils new solar panels Valparaiso unveils new solar panels