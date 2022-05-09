Valparaiso City Hall mural a collaborative effort

VALPARAISO — The new mural to be affixed to the west wall of the City Hall council chambers will be unsigned. After all, more than 4,000 artists’ signatures would overpower the work itself.

The mural, named “The heART of Valparaiso,” will be unveiled May 21. The Valparaiso Film Festival, to be held at City Hall this year, will be held at the same time.

The film festival and mural “un-vale-ing” will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival features the top three 60-second films in these categories: drama, stop-motion, montage, documentary, adventure and collaborative.

Saturday was the chance for the public to add their touches to two of the 16 panels that will be on display at City Hall. When finished, the mural will be 10 by 20 feet.

Jessica Corral, an art teacher at Flint Lake Elementary School, is the driving force behind the project.

Each canvas panel is 16 by 20 inches. She sent two to each school. The teachers had specific colors assigned to each. When they are all assembled, they will be the colors of the rainbow.

“It dovetails and comes together in such a beautiful collaboration,” Corral said.

Ray Juestel, sponsor of the art club at Valparaiso High School, said the students welcomed the opportunity.

“They were excited about being part of this big project,” he said. “Some worked on it for several hours, some for several days.”

“They’re collaboratively making their mark,” Corral said. “Everybody’s turning in their panels, and they look amazing.”

The artists range from kindergartners to adults. “What was really fun for the littles was to see their panels,” she said. “They couldn’t believe it.”

The project cost about $20,000. Sponsors included Urschel Laboratories, the John W. Anderson Foundation and the Valparaiso Creative Council. The city’s cost is virtually nothing, just the labor to hang the panels on the wall.

The painting began in early March, but the effort began long beforehand. It was first proposed in 2020, before the pandemic hit. City Administrator Mike Jessen consulted his phone to confirm when he first was contacted by Corral about the project — Jan. 20, 2020.

The pandemic, of course, put the project on hold. It changed a bit during that time, too. The company Corral had hoped to use for the project went out of business. The final product began with Corral taking photos of the buildings featured in the mural and converting them to high-contrast black-and-white images. Her graphic design degree came into play with the mural's design.

On Saturday, members of the public added layers of paint to the Flint Lake students’ panels.

Corral looked to the blank wall where the mural will go. “We’re going to jazz it up a bit,” she said.

Jonathan Ray, of Valparaiso, brought his family to City Hall on Saturday. “I thought it was really cool to do something together as a family,” he said. Especially after two years of isolation during the pandemic, it was good to be able to do an event like this. And now his family will be able to see the mural and know they were a part of it.

“It’s awesome. I love all the kids’ artwork being displayed,” his wife Monica Ray said.

Art is in her blood. Her grandparents owned the Glass family art shop at the corner of Glendale Boulevard and Roosevelt Road for years.

Art means a lot to her. “I think it’s a getaway for a lot of people. You get out of the monotony of your daily job, chores, etc.,” she said. “It’s exciting. It’s new.”

Jamie Carter, a kindergarten teacher in Valparaiso, brought her family. “I think this is amazing. I love that all of the different schools have an influence,” she said. “The kids can feel like they participated in some way.”

Her daughter Natalie Carter, a sophomore, brushed paint onto the mural. “I thought it was a really fun experience to paint the mural and know that I did something special,” she said.

Linda Eyermann, a board member at the Valparaiso Creative Council, said the mural helps advance the organization’s mission of bringing the community together to create, explore and celebrate the arts. “I love that the kids can see something on permanent display.”

Each year, Valparaiso students’ artworks are on display in the city through the Spring into the Arts program. “The mural is a step above it,” Eyermann said.

Arts are an important aspect of life in Valparaiso, said Megan Marolf, vice president of the Valparaiso Creative Council. “It creates community,” she said. “Valpo recognizes how much it contributes to our community.”

Art also attracts people, Eyermann said.

Marolf knows how important art is to individuals, too. “I’m a musician. That’s my voice. I feel like when I perform it’s a way for me to connect with the people I’m performing with and for.”

Prior to her move to Valparaiso, Marolf played the oboe in New York City.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Valparaiso Community Schools and the Valparaiso Creative Council,” Jessen said.

The City Hall lobby on Lincolnway, once the post office library, has small drawings from Hilltop Neighborhood House preschoolers on display. Butterflies created by Valparaiso students were on display in the council chambers, the room that will house the mural.

New artworks will debut soon on the Cumberland Art Walk on the city’s north side. Soon, the city will launch its Birds of Paradise Sculpture Scavenger Hunt downtown.

“These are all just terrific things that we’re excited about,” Jessen said.

“Arts are critical in Valpo, and that’s one thing we’ve wanted to enhance,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.