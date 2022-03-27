Valparaiso continues transformation into a regional destination

VALPARAISO— For the past two decades, Valparaiso has been working to turn its downtown from an area that empties out after 5 p.m., to a hub of art, cuisine and commerce. Now, city officials are starting to see the fruits of their labor take shape, in the form of residential and commercial development.

Known for a robust transportation system that can take riders straight to downtown Chicago, Valparaiso has long been a Region "destination" Director of Planning and Transportation Beth Shrader explained. However, '"levate Valpo," a recent plan drafted to guide development in the city, found that maintaining downtown vibrancy will hinge on more housing options.

"To make your downtown vibrant, you need to get bodies living in the downtown," Shrader said. "That is what keeps it from turning into a ghost town at 8 or 9 p.m.”

The missing 'Linc'

The Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission heard a presentation on "The Linc" apartment complex in January of this year. Consisting of 121-units, the Linc will have will be made up of three separate four-story buildings. The buildings will form an "L" shape and the first floor will be filled with retail and restaurants.

The $27.5 million development has been proposed for the north side of Lincolnway between Michigan Avenue and Morgan Boulevard, where the Round the Clock restaurant is currently located.

The complex is being developed by Hageman, a real estate investment and development company based out of Carmel. While the Linc is still in the "preliminary design stage," Shrader said if the project ultimately goes through, the first building would likely be completed in the fall of 2023.

Apartments will range from studios to three bedrooms likely costing $1,000 to $1,800 per month. Each unit will include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer and dryer. The Linc will also have a fitness center, coffee bar, media rooms, outdoor patio space and a pet washing station

A new multi-level parking unit is also coming to the 300 block of Lincolnway. It will be called the "Lincoln Highway Garage" and will include some spaces for the new housing as well as additional parking for surrounding businesses. The city is currently conducting a downtown parking study to asses the exact needs. The garage will be constructed in tandem with the first Linc building.

Hageman Managing Director Tom Dickey has said the complex will be cohesive with the rest of Valparaiso's downtown, consisting of three smaller buildings and incorporating red brick into the design.

The new developments framing Lincolnway will make the area "look and feel very vibrant... they will welcome folks into the historic downtown," Shrader said.

"This project will breathe life into the oldest urban core of our city, the downtown," Mayor Matt Murphy said.

Complementing the downtown

In conjunction with bringing in new development, the city has also been repurposing some of its more historic structures. For over 30 years, the ANCO windshield wiper factory, located at Brown and Campbell streets, has sat vacant. Soon the 140,000 square-foot location will be home to the long-awaited Journeyman Distillery.

Based out of Three Oaks Michigan, Journeyman is one of few organic and kosher distilleries nationwide. The project has been in development since 2015 and Shrader said it will be "worth the wait." Construction has started at the site and while the distillery will likely open in phases, City Attorney Patrick Lyp said he expect the grand opening to be early 2024.

The distillery was founded by Valparaiso native Bill Welter in 2010 and has has won wide acclaim for its handcrafted, artisan spirits like Featherbone Bourbon Whiskey, W.R. Whiskey, Three Oaks Single Malt and Road's End Rum.

Elevate Valpo identified the blocks surrounding Journeyman as a potential "barrel district." The city hopes the distillery will draw more people to the area, spurring more development. Lyp said the Journeyman location will 'complement' the historic downtown. A walking trail will connect the two areas.

“I think it is going to be a real anchor, a real tourism draw," Shrader said. "It will be an entrance for being able to pull more people into Valparaiso to show people how wonderful the city is.”

For all generations

The city is also looking to grow outside the downtown area. A new 248-acre park located on the East Side was recently announced as part of the "Valparaiso for all Generations" parks initiative.

Stretching from Vale Park Road on the south all the way to 500 North, the new park is currently farmland, complete with rolling hills, a small pond and a wooded area. While the project is still in the design stage, current plans include some sort of indoor sports complex, outdoor recreation fields, walking trails, playgrounds, a concession stand and natural areas.

Though the city does not have an exact timeline for the new park, some construction is expected to start this year.

The city wants residents of all ages to enjoy Valparaiso parks. The initiative also includes upgrading and maintaining the city's existing "Legacy Parks"; completing the new skate park at Fairgrounds Park and creating an Adult Center for Enrichment at the former Whispering Pines Nursing Home.

Valparaiso for all Generations is a product of the recently-completed Parks Master Plan. The city got insight from thousands of residents and has continued to hold open houses for each element of the project.

Residents can expect to see even more opportunities for input as community feedback is key to the growth of Valparaiso, Lyp said. With 2022 off to a productive start, the city does not plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I think throughout the Region we all kind of look to Valparaiso as a hub, it is a destination people come to from throughout the Region to shop, dine and recreate," Shrader said. "I think we can expect that to continue.”

