Valparaiso council gives coveted liquor license to new French restaurant

“We’re coming to Valpo only if we can get this license. It wouldn’t be feasible financially” without it, Bonczyk said.

Scarpe has a license allowing it to sell beer and wine. Shoemaker transferred that license to Scarpe from his restaurant Shoe’s Pizzeria on the north end of Valparaiso and later got a beer-only permit for Shoe’s. No other three-way permit is available, he said.

Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, persuaded the council to vote on the issue Monday instead of tabling it. The applicants had waited a long time for a decision.

The council ordinarily would agree with the recommendation of a committee set up to review the applications, but that process broke down this time when a nonvoting person there to advise the committee didn’t disclose a conflict of interest, Lyp said.

All four original applicants were invited to the council meeting Monday night for a do-over, but only Scarpe and Le Bon’s owners agreed to pursue that option, Lyp said.

Cotton made the case for Le Bon when the council began deliberation after hearing presentations from each.

“I think it would be malpractice to leave that place vacant,” he said.