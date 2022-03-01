Valparaiso councilman pushes for more transparent ARPA spending process as public portal closes

VALPARAISO — As the portal collecting public input closes, Valparaiso officials will start crafting a plan to spend the $7.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received.

Mayor Matt Murphy announced the portal at the end of January, after the U.S. Department of Treasury released the Final Rule governing the implementation of ARPA funds. The deadline to provide feedback through the portal was originally Feb. 18 but was extended to March 1 at noon. Murphy said he wanted "to ensure every resident has the opportunity to make suggestions.”

However, City Council member Robert Cotton, D-2, has critiqued the process for not being "transparent." During a Feb. 14 council meeting, Cotton said the city "needs to have the recipients or potential targets (of the ARPA funding) at the table."

Cotton, who is one of just two Democrats on the seven-person council, said he wants the planning process to be bipartisan.

"Our system, it seems to me, is really a narrow funnel where we might take in a lot of information ... but we then, individually in our own silos, review that information," Cotton said. "A plan will come to the City Council, which is dominated by a partisan majority, who will likely pass it."

Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission attorney Patrick Lyp said the portal had received 122 comments as of Monday night. Lyp said council members will be given an Excel sheet with all of the feedback and will meet with Murphy and Town Manager Mike Jessen in groups of one or two. Murphy and Jessen will then draft a plan and present it to the council.

After the "turmoil" that has unfolded during Porter County's ARPA spending process, Cotton said he would like to see more direct community involvement.

Porter County restarted the ARPA planning process after Susie Talevski, a Porter County resident and former County Council candidate, filed a complaint with the public access counselor Dec. 20. Her complaint said County Commissioners Laura Blaney, D-South, and Jeff Good, R-Center, held private meetings to discuss, deliberate and decide on the distribution of ARPA funds. Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, didn’t participate.

“It is the opinion of this office that the Porter County Board of Commissioners, in part, have likely violated the Open Door Law. The group making determinations on the ARP funding also should have held meetings publicly as it appeared to be an official decision-making body of the county," Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt's 10-page advisory report said.

Since the complaint was filed, the county has created a steering committee and four subcommittees that will ultimately determine the ARPA spending plan. Each will include one commissioner and two council members as well as two members of the public, one appointed by the council and one by the commissioners.

Each committee will have at least one evening or weekend meeting. Public input will be accepted at each meeting and online at the county's website, porterco.org.

The revised county process is more in line with the COVID relief spending recommendations released by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Cotton said.

OCRA's spending toolkit encourages municipalities to engage with all sectors of the community to "create an in-depth needs assessment." OCCRA emphasized on hearing from "underprivileged and underserved populations."

“We are not Porter County, and we do not need OCRA telling our City Council how to invest $7.6 million dollars," Murphy said during the Feb. 14 council meeting. "I know you [Cotton] disagree, but we are not going to belabor this point again and again.”

The majority of the council voiced approval for the current process, though Councilwoman Diana Reed, D-1, said that "while people sometimes do write things down and submit information, there is a lot to be said for dialogue and conversations."

"At the end of the day, whoever comes up with the plan, ultimately it is this body [the City Council] that will decide how those dollars are spent and it will be done in a very public and transparent way," Council President George Douglas said.

