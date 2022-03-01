Valparaiso establishes Redevelopment Authority to help complete downtown parking garage

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso got one step closer to creating the "Lincoln Highway Garage" after the City Council approved the creation of a Redevelopment Authority Monday night.

The multi-level parking unit is planned for the 300 block of Lincolnway, across from the proposed 121-unit Linc apartment complex. While the size of the proposed garage is not yet known, the city is currently conducting a parking study to analyze downtown parking needs. The Redevelopment Authority would own the garage, and the Redevelopment Commission would lease it. Hageman, the Linc developer, will pay for the maintenance and upkeep of spots specifically set aside for Linc tenants.

Valparaiso City Attorney Patrick Lyp said, if the both the Linc and the parking garage are approved, the city will finish the garage around the same time the first of the Linc's three buildings is completed, likely in October of 2023.

Lyp said the Redevelopment Authority "for all practical purposes, is a holding entity to ultimately allow the Redevelopment Commission to own tangible assets."

"The purpose of asking the council to establish the Redevelopment Authority is to allow for the construction financing of the parking garage which was announced as part of the Linc project," Lyp said. "This is a tool that is utilized rather frequently by other communities as part of financing physical structures."

The Redevelopment Authority will consist of three appointed members, one of whom will be a City Council member. Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2, shared concerns that the Redevelopment Authority would shift oversight away from the City Council.

Cotton read off a list of authorities the Redevelopment Authority would have including the ability to condemn, lease, purchase or survey property "considered useful in connection with local public improvements." The Valparaiso Democratic Committee released a statement expressing concerns regarding the Redevelopment Authority's ability to exercise eminent domain.

Lyp said he could not find a single instance in Indiana where a Redevelopment Authority has exercised eminent domain. Redevelopment Authority powers are limited because it only has two sources of revenue: dollars appropriated by the City Council, and, as would be the case if the Linc project is completed, receiving lease payments "to in essence pay debt to the bond," Lyp said.

"Envision the worst-case scenario: Your Redevelopment Authority goes rogue, they decide they want to trespass on people's property, they decide they want to just condemn left and right like there is no tomorrow," Lyp said. "They don't have a dime to their name. They can't do anything."

Cotton also asked why the Valparaiso Economic Development Corp. could not be used as the holding entity for the parking garage, as was done when the Garmong shell building went up in 2016. The arrangement was temporary as the ultimate plan was always to sell the Garmong building.

Lyp explained that, because the VEDC is a nonprofit focused on economic development, "it would make no sense" for the organization to be the holding entity for a municipal parking garage the city plans to have for decades.

The council will be able to dissolve the Redevelopment Authority at any time and all of the actions taken by the authority will be public, Lyp said.

The council approved the ordinance establishing the Redevelopment Authority with a vote of 6 to 1. Cotton was the sole "no" vote.

"They do not have any money and City Council is here. Someone will be there to represent us, meaning the mayor is responsible, it will be his appointment," Casey Schmidt, R-3, said. "So I think there are many tiers to protect us, I don't see why we shouldn't move forward and take a step that helps us reach our goal."

