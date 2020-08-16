You are the owner of this article.
Valparaiso establishing more 15-minute parking spots downtown
Valparaiso establishing more 15-minute parking spots downtown

Downtown Valparaiso

Approximately 50 additional parking spaces in downtown Valparaiso will be limited to 15 minutes beginning this month to aid businesses serving increasing numbers of carry-out and curbside customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 Robert Kasarda, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The preference for carryout and curbside service at retailers and restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic is spurring Valparaiso to establish more short-term parking spots downtown.

Approximately 50 parking spaces this month will become 15-minute spots to enable more motorists to get in and get out of their favorite downtown businesses in a timely manner.

"We're enthusiastic about doing all we can to encourage each other to choose local when it comes to dining and shopping," said Mayor Matt Murphy.

"We've talked with many business owners as well as shoppers and diners and they largely appreciate the 15-minute parking spots for those who prefer carryout and curbside service."

Beth Shrader, Valparaiso planning and transit director, said the 15-minute spots clearly will be indicated by signs and driver-friendly street markings.

"The city is listening and evaluating downtown parking as a whole," Shrader said. "We're working on a parking strategy that reflects a global effort to take the downtown to the next level."

Monitoring and enforcement of 15-minute downtown parking spots is due to begin Aug. 24.

All other parking enforcement throughout Valparaiso is set to resume Sept. 7.

Concerned about COVID-19?

