Valparaiso finalizes plans for downtown parking garage

VALPARAISO — After completing a downtown parking study, Valparaiso is moving forward with a four-story parking garage.

Announced in January, the garage will be built in conjunction with the first phase of the Linc apartment complex. The Linc will have 121 units and will consist of three separate four-story buildings located on the north side of Lincolnway between Michigan Avenue and Morgan Boulevard, where the Round the Clock restaurant is currently located.

Dubbed "The Lincoln Highway Garage," the parking structure was introduced to address the parking needs of both Linc residents as well as the ongoing desire for more parking in downtown Valparaiso.

To determine the size of the structure, the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission approved a $19,700 parking study that was be completed by WGI. During a Thursday meeting, City Engineer Michael Jabo presented the results of the study. Jabo said the study found a garage with 320 to 360 spaces "seems to be an appropriate size."

“I think there is going to be other development that is going to happen in that area, and I think that parking is already going to be compromised so I would say err on the side of high," Commissioner Rob Thorgren said.

The other commissioners agreed with Thorgren, saying closer to 360 spaces would be ideal. With about 80 spaces per deck, Jabo said the garage likely will be about 4 1/2 stories tall.

The newly created Valparaiso Redevelopment Authority would own the garage, and the RDC would lease it. Hageman, the Linc developer, will pay for the maintenance and upkeep of spots specifically set aside for Linc tenants.

