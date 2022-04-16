Valparaiso finalizes plans for downtown parking garage

To determine the size of the structure, the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission approved a $19,700 parking study that was be completed by WGI. During a Thursday meeting, City Engineer Michael Jabo presented the results of the study. Jabo said the study found a garage with 320 to 360 spaces "seems to be an appropriate size."
“I think there is going to be other development that is going to happen in that area, and I think that parking is already going to be compromised so I would say err on the side of high," Commissioner Rob Thorgren said.
The other commissioners agreed with Thorgren, saying closer to 360 spaces would be ideal. With about 80 spaces per deck, Jabo said the garage likely will be about 4 1/2 stories tall.
The newly created Valparaiso Redevelopment Authority would own the garage, and the RDC would lease it. Hageman, the Linc developer, will pay for the maintenance and upkeep of spots specifically set aside for Linc tenants.
Valparaiso continues transformation into a regional destination
Porter County Courthouse in downtown Valparaiso.
A new 121-unit apartment complex called "The Linc" is looking to locate at the Round the Clock restaurant at Linconway and Morgan Street in downtown Valparaiso.
After about two decades of revitalization, downtown Valparaiso will see unprecedented development over the new few years with the $27.5 million "Linc" apartment complex. Read about more of what's in store for Valpo on Page N22.
Site of the Journeyman Distillery in Valparaiso.
Valparaiso is continuing to build on the blueprint that has reinvigorate its downtown, including along Lincolway looking west from Franklin Street.
Central Park Plaza in downtown Valparaiso.
Construction has started on the new Journeyman Distillery, located at the former ANCO windshield wiper factory.
Round the Clock restaurant at Linconway and Morgan Street in downtown Valparaiso.
The Linc will have 121 units and will consist of three separate four-story buildings located on the north side of Lincolnway between Michigan Avenue and Morgan Boulevard, where the Round the Clock restaurant is currently located.