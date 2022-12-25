 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valparaiso Fire Department awarded ISO class 2 status

Fire apparatus 2022

Valparaiso's Fire Department as helped it achieve and maintain a high rating with the national evaluation firm Insurance Service Office.

 Provided

The Valparaiso Fire Department has maintained a class 2 rating by the Insurance Service Office, or ISO, continuing as one of only 12 fire departments in the entire state to achieve this standard or better, said Valparaiso Fire Chief Chad Dutz.

“This ISO rating puts Valparaiso in the top 1% of the 770 Indiana communities protected by a fire department,” said Mayor Matt Murphy. “This extraordinary rating, putting Valparaiso in the top 1% of the state, is the result of hard work by the Fire Department and Valparaiso City Services,” he said.

The excellent rating translates into more affordable insurance rates for Valparaiso homeowners.

ISO is an independent company that provides information about risk in communities throughout the United States. ISO analyzes each community and assigns a rating from 1 to 10. Class 1 represents exemplary public protection, and Class 10 indicates that the area's fire-suppression program doesn't meet ISO's minimum criteria. Valparaiso has improved its rating from a 6 in 2006 to a 3 in 2007 and finally class 2 in 2017.

A recent evaluation maintained that rating.

“We are the smallest community in Indiana to have achieved the Class 2 rating,” Dutz noted.

The rating is based on three main areas, dispatching (10%), water supply systems (40%) and fire department (50%). 

