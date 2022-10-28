Valparaiso hears from disabled residents, loved ones about ways to make city more accessible

VALPARAISO — The day Ben and Jill Polhemus heard the words "Duchenne muscular dystrophy," their lives changed forever.

"We immediately went on the internet, ... and we were absolutely heartbroken as we saw what was going to happen — life expectancy 18 years and a horrible, horrible progression of the disease,” Ben Polhemus said. His son Kyle was diagnosed with the illness at just 2 years old.

By age 11, Kyle could no longer walk, and in March 2020, at 19 years old, he died.

"Kyle was the person I learned the most from,” Polhemus said.

Learning was the goal of the inaugural "My Point of View" dinner hosted in Valparaiso on Wednesday. Representatives from the city, Valparaiso Community Schools, the Parks Department, the Fire Department and the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce listened as residents with disabilities and their loved ones shared their stories.

The event was pitched by Allison Clemens back in August. Her son has a sensory-processing disorder, and loud displays like the fireworks that go off during Valparaiso High School football games can be overwhelming. Clemens asked City Attorney Patrick Lyp and Director of Community Engagement Maggie Clifton if the city could find a creative way to alert neighbors ahead of the fireworks. After hearing from Clemens, city leaders decided to host the dinner to learn about any other accessibility issues the city has.

Three families spoke throughout the evening, each sharing unique ideas on how to make the city more welcoming.

An accessible city

Music is Samuel Pati's life. He dreams of becoming a professional pianist, and he loved being in high school choir. He must use a wheelchair because he has cerebral palsy. When he attended Valpo High School, he couldn't participate in one of the choir performances because the stage was not wheelchair accessible.

“I felt excluded," his father George Pati said, reading a statement prepared by Samuel Pati.

When Valpo High School was renovated, the stage was made fully accessible. However, Samuel Pati said he still faces barriers daily as uneven sidewalks can make it difficult to navigate the city.

"I would like you all to see me as an individual with dreams, aspirations," George Pati said on his son's behalf.

Samuel Pati's dreams range from running the Chicago Marathon to being able to visit a local shopping mall by himself. However, George Pati said he has been hesitant to let Samuel use the V-Line bus because he fears the drivers won't be prepared to help him.

Polhemus said accessibility was also a constant issue for Kyle. Before visiting a new city, the Polhemus family would have to do their research to make sure there will be accessible parking, bathrooms and more.

Polhemus suggested the city create an accessibility guide, showing where all the accessible amenities are. The guide could help tourists who are unfamiliar with Valparaiso and residents who may not know what the city has available.

Listening and learning

Too often accessibility discussions exclude disabled communities, Polhemus said.

Duane Davison has seen that happen to his son Leo firsthand. Leo, who was diagnosed with autism around age 4, sometimes needs a few extra moments to respond.

“He remembers almost everything he hears, even though sometimes we think he’s not listening," Davison said.

While the special education teachers were always patient with Leo, Davison said, it was harder for some general education teachers and students to know how to interact with him.

Sounds, lights, people and unfamiliar settings can be triggers for Leo. One year, during National Night Out, the entire Valparaiso Police Department showed up, sirens blaring. Leo got overwhelmed and laid in the street covering his head with his hands, Davison recalled. Incidents like that are why Davison is glad the Valparaiso Police Department now has a social worker.

“A social worker might be able to help train the staff so they know, if they come across someone like Leo, he probably is not going to respond," Duane said. "He might just run away."

A general lack of resources was an issue for all three families. The Davisons quite literally had to pick up and move just to get off the five-year waitlist for Memorial Elementary School's special education program. Clemens said the few therapy centers in Northwest Indiana have extremely long wait lists as well.

Finding employment is also an issue for the disabled community. Duane said Leo was laid off during the pandemic. City Councilwoman Diana Reed, D-1st, suggested the Valpo Chamber engage local businesses and organize a job fair.

The city recently hired a part-time employee to organize special events during Disability Awareness Month in March.

“Anyone who takes a chance on him (Leo), they get rewarded, but it does take time and commitment," Davison said.