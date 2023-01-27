Valparaiso High School creating military tribute

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso High School will be honoring alumni military veterans with a tribute set to be unveiled in early May, the school district announced Wednesday.

The "VHS Military Hall of Honor" will be around 40 feet long by 12 feet tall and feature each branch of the U.S. armed forces, along with the names and graduation year of students who served. The display will be visible from the upper and lower floors.

The district is asking military graduates and family members to submit their information or the information of their loved one at valparaisohigh.valpo.k12.in.us (hover over Our School and click the Military Hall of Honor link) to be included on the display.

"Valparaiso and our school community take great pride in honoring and celebrating the commitment and sacrifice of our military servicemen and -women," Superintendent Jim McCall said in the announcement.

"This program and this display are to be a consistent reminder to students, staff and all those who visit Valparaiso High School. We want to honor our graduates and inspire our students."