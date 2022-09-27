Valparaiso introduces $43.2M budget, up from $39.7M last year

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso's proposed 2023 budget includes a salary increase of up to 4% and would add an employee to the informational technology department.

The budget is about $43.2 million, up from an approved budget of about $39.7 million in 2022. During a Monday night public hearing, Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor said the difference is largely tied to salary increases.

Last year all city employees received a 4% raise after not getting one in 2021 because of fears the pandemic would continue to take a toll on city finances.

The proposed salary increase was prompted by a wage study completed in 2022.

Wage studies, which are completed about every five years, analyze all city positions to determine if employees are being paid fairly, City Manager Mike Jessen said.

The study established unique minimum, mid, and high wage points for each city position. Under the proposed budget, employees who already earn a wage that is at or above the midpoint established for their position would receive an increase of $500. Employees who are below the midpoint would receive a higher raise, with the maximum being 4%.

Taylor said the majority of employees will receive a 3-4% raise, as the goal is to bring everyone closer to the midpoint.

Jessen said the wage increase is "conservative."

“We want to make sure that whatever we do to wages and salaries is sustainable not only in 2023, but beyond."

Jessen said the proposed budget would also create a new IT position as it is currently "a department of one."

Taylor's budget presentation showed that the city's estimated total taxes are just over $29 million, similar to last year.

Valparaiso's estimated total revenue for next year is about $57.5 million, up from $40 million in 2022. The tax rate is advertised at $1.549, down slightly from $1.5954.

The City Council also heard a budget presentation from the Valparaiso Community School Corp. The proposed budget is almost $93 million, compared to an approved budget of just under $86 million in 2022. Jim Halifield, chief financial officer for the school corporation, said the increase is largely due to higher salary and insurance costs.

Both budgets will be considered for final approval during the Oct. 10 council meeting at 6 p.m.