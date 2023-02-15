VALPARAISO — The City Council is looking to take a stand against pet mills; however, new state legislation could derail the city's plans.

Valparaiso City Attorney Patrick Lyp introduced the pet sale restriction during a Monday City Council meeting. He said residents began expressing concerns about pet stores selling cats and dogs last year after The Puppy Emporium opened at 1101 Calumet Ave.

The proposed ordinance would ban the sales of cats and dogs in retail pet stores; shelters and rescue organizations would be exempt. The City Council unanimously approved carrying the ordinance over to the Feb. 27 meeting.

Region communities began adopting humane pet store ordinances after Illinois passed a statewide ban on puppy mills and the sale of dogs and cats by pet shops in August 2021. Multiple elected officials have said they were concerned that Illinois pet stores would relocate to Indiana after the ban. Of the 13 municipalities that have passed humane pet store ordinances, 10 are in Northwest Indiana. The communities include Dyer, Highland, Munster, Crown Point, Schererville, Hebron, Whiting, Lake Station, East Chicago and Lowell.

Hammond and Hobart have both discussed the possibility of passing a humane pet store ordinance, but the legislation has not moved forward.

However, Senate Bill 134 could put a stop to local pet sale bans.

Under the plan, Indiana localities that did not ban the sale of dogs at retail pet stores prior to Jan. 1, 2023, would be required to allow such sales in accordance with the terms of the legislation. Specifically, local governments could not bar retail pet stores from acquiring dogs from a state-registered or federally licensed commercial dog breeder or broker, or a "hobby breeder" who maintains between five and 20 female dogs that are at least 12 months old. The Republican-led Senate Agriculture Committee voted 7-2 along party lines Monday to advance the measure to the full Senate.

The proposal as originally written, along with the similar House Bill 1121, sponsored by state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, would have eliminated existing local ordinances banning dog and cat sales at retail pet stores. HB 1121 is still awaiting action in the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.

If one of the bills is ultimately "approved, there may be a limitation or an absolute bar to ordinances like this one,” Lyp cautioned.

"A significant number of puppies and kittens sold at pet shops come from large-scale, commercial breeding facilities where the health and welfare of the animals are not adequately provided for," the Valparaiso ordinance states. "According to the Humane Society of the United States, it is estimated that 10,000 puppy mills produce more than 2,400,000 puppies a year in the United States and that most pet shop dogs and cats come from puppy mills and kitten mills."

Under Valparaiso's proposed ordinance, The Puppy Emporium would be "grandfathered in" and would be exempt from the ban, Lyp explained. The ordinance states that "should the exempt pet store cease operations for 30 consecutive days, it shall no longer be considered exempt." Lyp said an attorney for The Puppy Emporium requested the ordinance's language be changed to say "abandons operations," clarifying that the store intentionally chose to shut down. Any ordinance amendments can be made at the Feb. 27 meeting.

City Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, also asked that the 30-day time frame be changed to six months to ensure the ordinance is consistent with other city standards.

