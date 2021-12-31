Valparaiso introduces digital signs at major bus stops

VALPARAISO — Riders can now view real-time bus updates and catch up on local happenings while they wait for the V-Line, thanks to new digital signs sprinkled throughout the city.

Six digital Soofa signs were introduced to major bus stops in Valparaiso, according to a city news release. The solar-powered signs will give real-time updates on bus routes and arrivals, while also featuring ads and local news. The signs can operate at "full potential" with 5-6 hours of direct sunlight a day, according to the Soofa website.

Launched in 2014, Soofa signs can be found in 10 states and Washington, D.C., with plans to expand to five more. The 42-inch reflective screens have the same black-and-white electronic ink display found in Amazon Kindles. Rather than being backlit, the signs are reflective, causing less light pollution.

The signs are bolted into the ground at the downtown Michigan Avenue transfer station, HealthLinc, Town & Country, Housing Opportunities, ValPLAYso and the Harre Union at Valparaiso University. Funded largely through a Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission grant, Soofa signs track pedestrian traffic, giving Valparaiso insight into use of public space.