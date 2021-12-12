 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valparaiso issues reminder on driving in winter wonderland
alert urgent

Valparaiso issues reminder on driving in winter wonderland

valpo snow

The Valparaiso Mayor's office issued a news release offering a refresher on snow emergency plans and the city's snow removal map.

VALPARAISO — As the days get shorter and the air gets colder, Valparaiso is reminding residents what to do once the "impending" snow returns.

The mayor's office issued a news release offering a refresher on snow emergency plans as well as the city's snow removal map.

The release explained that if there are two or more inches of snow on the ground, vehicles cannot be parked on city streets. Drivers are asked to use garages, driveways and parking lots until plows have been able to clear the snow.

Valpo snow plow

A graphic showing how to clear snow when plows are coming through. 

During the plowing process, some snow will "inevitably" be pushed into driveways, however pushing snow back into the roads violates city ordinance. Instead, public works recommends residents clear an open spot to the left of the driveway, giving street snow a place to collect. 

After a previous day of shoveling snow, the Region faces another heavy snowfall.

The release also asked community members to keep an eye on elderly neighbors who may need help clearing snow. The Valparaiso Police Department offers a program that checks on residents during severe weather. To register yourself or someone else contact Captain Joe Hall at Jhall@valpopd.com or 219-462-2135.

The Valparaiso snow removal map is available at ci.valparaiso.in.us. When a snow storm hits, snow emergency routes and main thoroughfares will be plowed first. 

Valparaiso snow emergency route

Valparaiso map of snow emergency routes. 

City Services Director Steve Poulos also reminded drivers to "slow down" when traveling through winter weather. 

“Our top priority is the safety of our community," Poulos said. "We’ve got an excellent team and a proven plan for snow removal. We thank residents and drivers for their patience."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lost it all again': Kentucky tornadoes survivor

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts