Valparaiso issues reminder on driving in winter wonderland

VALPARAISO — As the days get shorter and the air gets colder, Valparaiso is reminding residents what to do once the "impending" snow returns.

The mayor's office issued a news release offering a refresher on snow emergency plans as well as the city's snow removal map.

The release explained that if there are two or more inches of snow on the ground, vehicles cannot be parked on city streets. Drivers are asked to use garages, driveways and parking lots until plows have been able to clear the snow.

During the plowing process, some snow will "inevitably" be pushed into driveways, however pushing snow back into the roads violates city ordinance. Instead, public works recommends residents clear an open spot to the left of the driveway, giving street snow a place to collect.

The release also asked community members to keep an eye on elderly neighbors who may need help clearing snow. The Valparaiso Police Department offers a program that checks on residents during severe weather. To register yourself or someone else contact Captain Joe Hall at Jhall@valpopd.com or 219-462-2135.