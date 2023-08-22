According to a city news release Pryor has worked in the IT field for over 20 years, serving as a system engineer for Valparaiso-based Chester Inc. Commercial Construction and managing IT for corporate and healthcare applications.

“We thank Ron Ziolkowski for his years of service and welcome Paul Pryor," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said in the news release. "Paul has broad knowledge of the technology needed to serve our departments and community. We are pleased to have his expertise on board."