Valparaiso Kiwanis Club aids paralyzed woman

VALPARAISO — Building wheelchair ramps is old hat for the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club. Their work for Carissa Little, however, went far beyond normal.

The club added two chairlifts for the bilevel house. Louis Leone of Liberty Construction and Renovation donated his time to build an addition because the foyer was too small for Carissa’s wheelchair to turn around. Materials were donated by a business owner who wished to remain anonymous.

The chairlifts were donated by a real estate agent who sold a house that no longer needed the units. The club welcomes more donations.

A GoFundMe account in Carissa’s name has raised nearly $44,000 toward its $50,000 goal.

Kiwanis International was founded in 1915 by businessmen in Detroit who were focused on networking. In 1919, their focus shifted to service, specifically service to children. It has 7,333 clubs and 198,902 members — 5,001 clubs and 141,925 members are in North America — with headquarters in Indianapolis since 1982. The Valparaiso club formed in 1921.

Carissa and her mother, Cheryl, spoke to the Kiwanians last week about the project.

Carissa, 19, was living her dream life, riding with her boyfriend in the semi he drove, taking loads across the country. She was in the truck’s sleeper compartment Aug. 12 when a crash occurred.

“I was tired, and the next thing you know, I woke up,” she said. “I’m not going to lie. It was the worst pain of my life.”

Her spinal cord was broken. Carissa was paralyzed from the waist down. A doctor told her that she would never walk again, but Carissa is working to regain use of her legs, going to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago three times a week for rehab.

“My middle name is Hope for a reason,” she said. “I do believe the universe, the Lord, picked me to do this because I can get over it.”

Her boyfriend, who broke his collarbone in the accident, helps Carissa’s parents care for her. Carissa needs assistance with getting out of bed, using the bathroom and other daily functions.

“It’s a whole new life to adjust to,” Carissa said. “Being 19 years old, being independent my whole life, it’s hard to accept.”

Her mother is so overwhelmed by all the help the family has received that she was in tears last week.

When Carissa texted “Mom, I broke my back,” Cheryl ran to the car. “I don’t care that I’m in my pajamas,” she said, driving quickly to Loyola University Medical Center to be with her daughter.

Doctors used an American Sign Language interpreter on an iPad to tell Cheryl, who is hearing impaired, what was happening. Cheryl drove home to change and get a spare outfit. Because Carissa was diagnosed with COVID-19, she spent two weeks in that room.

Kiwanis Ramp Committee Chairman John Bowker said ramps typically cost $5,000 apiece, and money for them comes from such fundraisers as the March 11 pancake breakfast. Kiwanians install the ramps for free.

Last year, the club installed 30 ramps and uninstalled 16 that were no longer needed. In one case, the ramp meant a grandchild could see a grandmother for the first time.

