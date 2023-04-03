Using Strategic 1's advice, Poulos said the city will be able to reduce the annual cost of garbage collection by about $250,000, which is how the city settled on an approved rate of $19.50 a month.

According to the city website, the decision to reduce recycling pickup was partially motivated by a dramatic drop in commodity prices received for selling recyclables. The decrease was "greatly influenced" by China's decision to no longer buy most recyclables from the U.S. because of high contamination rates.

Valparaiso's recycling education campaign hopes to reduce contamination rates by clarifying what can and cannot be recycled.

“We have heard from the community that they want Valparaiso to continue curbside recycling efforts,” Mayor Matt Murphy said in a city news release. "To reduce waste and maximize efficiency, we’re sharing tips to make us all better recyclers. We learned that people nationwide are puzzled about things like whether they can recycle pizza boxes or yogurt cups. And we learned that adding trash to a recycling bin can contaminate the whole tote, undoing all of the good intentions."

The education campaign will include direct mail, social media and information on the city website. General information on the city's recycling program can be found at ci.valparaiso.in.us (hover over Departments, click City Services-Public Works Division, then Trash and Recycling).

The city received $11,775 for the campaign through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's Community Recycling Grant Program.

Valparaiso residents can subscribe for a second 96-gallon or 64-gallon recycling tote for free; a third tote will cost $14.65 a month.

The city website features some recycling guidelines, such as:

All cardboard boxes should be broken down.

Boxes cannot be wet or contaminated with food waste.

Extra recyclables can be dropped off for free at the Porter County Valparaiso Recycling and Waste Reduction site.

Recyclables should not be put in plastic bags.

A list of all accepted items is available at portercountyrecycling.org.