Valparaiso looking to create riverfront district to obtain more liquor licenses

VALPARAISO — City leaders are looking to bring more liquor licenses to Valparaiso by creating a riverfront district.

Proposed for the southwest side of the city, the idea for a riverfront district was presented during a Monday night City Council meeting. All municipalities are allotted a certain number of liquor licenses based on population, City Attorney Patrick Lyp explained. Traditional, "three-way" liquor licenses allow businesses to sell beer, wine and liquor. Lyp said all of the city's three-way liquor licenses have been accounted for.

Once a community is out of licenses, the only way to obtain one is to buy it from another business. Lyp said licenses sold at auction can cost over $300,000.

In 2005, Valparaiso petitioned the state for 10 additional downtown liquor licenses. All but one of those downtown licenses have been claimed.

The proposed riverfront district would include 19 parcels located south of West Street, near Salt Creek. The location was chosen after a developer showed interest in the former Bethel Church property, located along West Morthland Drive.

The area is also near the partially complete Journeyman Distillery. The first phase of the distillery is slated to open late next year.

According to the license application process laid-out by Lyp, interested businesses would apply to the mayor's office and the mayor would decide whether the application would advance to the City Council. The council would review the application during a public meeting before approving or denying it. Lyp also recommended a $25,000 fee for licenses.

City Councilman Evan Costas, R-At-Large, said the current map would only benefit a small portion of the city.

“There’s a certain amount (of liquor licenses) that are out there right now and as we add more in it disrupts the market," Costas said. "I’m not opposed to this, but I think it’s a big deal to just jump right in and not have a well-thought-out plan of how we’re going to address it and what areas are important to develop.”

If the initial project is successful, Lyp said the city could look at creating riverfront districts in other parts of Valparaiso. He also said developers would be able to petition the council to expand the district.

Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, said he spoke with some business owners in downtown who are concerned the riverfront district will create competition.

The council will continue to review the proposed riverfront district during a Dec. 12 meeting.