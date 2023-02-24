VALPARAISO — Valparaiso has announced a slate of community events and online resources ahead of the start of Disabilities Awareness Month in March.

Efforts are being led by the Valparaiso Advisory Human Relations Council's Disability Awareness and Inclusion Subcommittee which was formed in 2022. On a national scale, March was first declared Development Disabilities Awareness Month in 1987.

Valparaiso will mark Disabilities Awareness Month with banners on City Hall, a proclamation, a resource page on the city website and a number of educational events. City leaders began looking at barriers to accessibility in the fall when the "My Point of View" dinner was organized. Representatives from the city and the school district listened as residents with disabilities and their loved ones shared some of the daily issues they face in Valparaiso.

One of the suggestions that came out of the dinner was creating an accessibility guide laying out where city amenities are. The Disability Awareness and Inclusion Subcommittee put together a downtown public parking guide that shows where ADA parking spaces are located. The group also created an Ally Toolkit with information on how to better support neighbors with disabilities.

The city's slate of educational events includes: a free presentation on March 21 from Jason Benetti, a nationally recognized sports play-by-play announcer who has cerebral palsy, a March 16 Valparaiso Chamber Luncheon meeting where disability employment will be discussed, and a March 30 screening of the locally-made film "Teacher of Patience."

“As a community, we strive to be a welcoming city where diversity is appreciated and viewed as a strength,” Mayor Matt Murphy said in a city news release. “We’re advancing education and awareness of disabilities by introducing new ways of sharing information and support — actions we intend to build on."

Information about all of the events and resources can be accessed ci.valparaiso.in.us/1756/disability-awareness-inclusion.

