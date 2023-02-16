A unique tool intended to spur transit-oriented development around existing and future stations on the South Shore commuter rail line also might be available for residential, commercial and other economic development projects near Valparaiso's commuter bus terminal.

House Bill 1046 advanced out of committee Wednesday with a provision authorizing the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) to establish an additional Transit Development District (TDD) centered on Valparaiso's bus station at 260 Brown St.

If enacted into law, the RDA would be permitted to sell bonds to speed construction of TDD property improvements, subject to local planning and zoning ordinances, in a designated area within a half-mile of the bus station.

The borrowed funds then would be paid back using the captured growth of state income and local property tax revenues in the TDD.

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, the sponsor of the proposal, said the TDDs previously established by the RDA in Michigan City and elsewhere along the South Shore Line already are attracting transit-oriented development as intended by the 2017 TDD statute.

He said Valparaiso likewise could benefit from a TDD since the area around the bus station currently is underdeveloped with a lot of abandoned properties, though he said it's poised to grow following the opening of the nearby Journeyman Distillery.

Soliday acknowledged Valparaiso likely never will have enough ridership to justify an actual rail line extension from the soon-to-be double-tracked original South Shore Line running between Chicago and South Bend, or something similar to the West Lake extension set to link Hammond and Dyer.

"Part of the original plan for the South Shore improvement was to run a train to Valparaiso. There are dreamers who think that is going to happen, but it is just not economically feasible with the ridership we have," Soliday said.

Nevertheless, Soliday believes the "almost always full, high demand" Valparaiso bus service, which already is partially funded by the RDA, warrants going after the opportunities offered through a TDD to create a "city within a city."

He said city officials also support the legislation authorizing the RDA to establish a TDD in Valparaiso.

The full House is expected next week to consider revising the legislation and then will vote on advancing it to the Senate for a decision on sending it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Holcomb signed the original TDD enabling statute six years ago. Before and since, the governor repeatedly has championed Northwest Indiana economic development projects, especially along the South Shore Line.

The measure also permits entities overseeing the redevelopment of former military bases in Indiana to apply for Community Crossings matching grants to repair or rebuild roads and bridges overseen by the base reuse authority.

