Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy reflects on recent progress during his last 'State of the City' address

VALPARAISO — On Jan. 28, 2020, Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy delivered his first "State of the City" address. In the three short years since the city weathered a historic pandemic, land was purchased for what will become Valparaiso's largest park and multiple new developments have begun to reshape the downtown — and Murphy announced he will not be running for reelection.

"When I stood before you three years ago, I was confident that on this day, I would be an incumbent mayor seeking a second term. We couldn’t have predicted the world events or the path ahead," Murphy told the crowd during his fourth and final "State of the City" address Tuesday morning.

Murphy broke the news in November. The first-term mayor said he made the decision after his family's small business, Jifco Products Inc., was acquired by Urschel Laboratories. Murphy said he was offered a position that will require his daily presence at the Urschel headquarters in Chesterton. He will begin the new position in January 2024.

Murphy, a Republican, was elected after longtime Mayor Jon Costas chose not to run in 2019. Costas, also a Republican, has decided to come out of retirement, launching his 2023 mayoral campaign in December. The spring primary is already looking crowded in Valparaiso; so far, Republican Art Elwood has filed to run for mayor, as have Democrats Pamela Schroeder and Hannah Trueblood. Murphy, a former Third District city councilman, has filed to run for an at-large City Council seat. Fellow Republican Michelle Harris has also filed for an at-large seat, as has Democrat Ellen Kapitan.

"I would not be here today without the leadership of Jon Costas, whose role as mayor so inspired me to get involved. I wanted to be a part of the direction of this great city," Murphy said. "I stand before you today confident in our city’s future knowing that Jon Costas is willing to re-engage and return to leadership."

Murphy said he will continue leading Valparaiso "with high energy and commitment" until his departure in 2024. In the coming year, some notable changes will be coming to the city's downtown.

The 121-unit Linc Apartment Complex is slated to break ground this year. The $30 million development will sit on the north side of Lincolnway between Michigan Avenue and Morgan Boulevard. Across the street, the Lincoln Highway Parking Garage will bring 364 spaces to the downtown. Work on the $15 million project will also begin this year.

The mayor discussed plans for a boutique hotel located in the former Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club building, at 354 W. Jefferson St. Built in 1899, the iconic structure served as the Gardner School for years. Dubbed the Grand Gardner Hotel, Murphy said the $32 million development will ultimately include 58 rooms, a meeting space and a 1920s-themed speakeasy lounge.

Over the past year, some residents have voiced concerns about all the new development coming to downtown Valparaiso; some have said they fear the city will lose some of its character.

"To be fair to my critics, we are being bold in our downtown, and I know it’s a little scary, but we are going to do it right," Murphy said. "The Linc and the Lincoln Highway Garage will complement the historic character of downtown Valparaiso — the heart and soul of our city."

The city has also received some pushback on the Valparaiso for all Generations parks department initiative. The project includes maintaining the city's existing parks, creating an Adult Center for Enrichment, building a new skate park at Fairgrounds Park and constructing a 248-acre "sports and recreation campus."

Planned for the city's east side, the Valparaiso Sports and Recreation Campus will include multipurpose turf fields, a pavilion and nature trails. The entire project will cost about $30 million; however some residents were upset because the city used $4.7 million of Valparaiso's American Rescue Plan Act money to purchase land for the park.

Murphy said both the sports and recreation campus and the skate park will break ground this year.

During the 2023 "State of the City," Murphy also reflected on some of Valparaiso's 2022 accomplishments, including several strides made in the public safety sector. The Valparaiso Fire Department maintained its Class 2 fire protection rating by the Insurance Service Office, one of just 12 fire departments in the state to achieve a Class 2 standard or better. Similarly, the Valparaiso Police Department has maintained its accreditation through the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Valpo PD is one of just 15 Indiana agencies with a CLEA accreditation.

In December, the city named a new police chief after former Chief Jeff Balon was elected Porter County sheriff. Chief Andrew McIntyre was sworn in at the start of January; he has been with the department since 2009.

"Valparaiso is fortunate to have so many excellent and excited partners willing to invest their confidence and their dollars in our city," Murphy said. "We’re excited to foster these projects and relationships, moving the city forward while preserving its integrity and character. 2023 promises to be another monumental and positive year for the city."

