Valparaiso moves ahead with Linc project

VALPARAISO — The city is moving forward with the Linc apartment complex proposed for downtown Valparaiso.

During a Thursday meeting, the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission unanimously approved a resolution requesting the issuance of $3 million in TIF Bonds for the Linc. Announced in January, the Linc will bring about 121 rental units to Valparaiso's downtown.

The project is being developed by Carmel-based Hageman and is slated to be completed in January of 2024. The complex will consist of three separate four-story buildings that will form an "L" shape. The first floor will be filled with retail and restaurants.

The Linc will sit on the north side of Lincolnway between Michigan Avenue and Morgan Boulevard, where the Round the Clock restaurant is currently located.

Apartments will range from studios to three bedrooms likely costing $1,000 to $1,800 per month. Each unit will include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer and dryer. The Linc will also have a fitness center, coffee bar, media rooms, outdoor patio space and a pet washing station.

The entire project is estimated to cost $27.5 million, the developers received $5 million in State of Indiana Tax Credits in addition to the $3 million in RDC TIF Bonds.

During the Thursday meeting, Andrew Mouser, a financial adviser with Baker Tilly, said now that the RDC has approved the resolution, it will need to receive approval from the Valparaiso Economic Development Commission and the City Council.

Approving the bonds will allow Hageman "to proceed with construction in a timely manner," if approved. Mouser said the bonds will likely be closed on in March or April.

