Valparaiso moves forward on first ARPA appropriations

Valparaiso City Hall

A public hearing on the ordinance that would allocate some of Valparaiso's ARPA funding will be held May 23rd. 

VALPARAISO — After drafting an American Rescue Plan Act spending plan at the end of March, the city is now moving forward with appropriations. 

During a Monday night meeting, the Valparaiso City Council heard an ordinance that would allocate ARPA funds for the police and fire departments, premium pay and consultant fees. The ordinance would appropriate a total of $750,000. 

The council unanimously approved carrying the ordinance over to its May 23 meeting, which will include a public hearing. 

At the end of January, the city launched a portal where residents could share how they would like to see the city's $7.6 million in ARPA funding spent. The portal closed March 1 and received a total of 134 responses.

City Council members then met with Mayor Matt Murphy and City Administrator Mike Jessen, and by the end of March a spending plan was drafted. The plan consisted of four categories: responding to the pandemic and its negative economic impacts; premium pay; compensation for city revenue loss; and costs associated with effective management of ARPA funds.

People are also reading…

It passed with a vote of 5-1. Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2, was the sole "no" vote. Cotton took issue with the planning process and said he wanted to host public workshops and discussions before putting together a plan. 

According to the spending plan, premium pay will be available for current active full-time city employees who performed in-person work during the pandemic. The plan sets aside $600,000 for premium pay and explains that the highest amount will go toward first responders and employees "in similar functions."

Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor said city department heads had met with Jessen to approve the list of employees receiving premium pay. 

According to the plan, the Valparaiso Police Department will receive $25,000. The money will go towards exercise equipment and "other related upgrades" in an effort to promote officer wellness. The Valparaiso Fire Department will also receive $25,000, to upgrade living and sleeping quarters. 

Seven local nonprofits were selected to receive ARPA funds. The city's spending plan sets aside an estimated $15,000 for consultant fees to assist with distributing money to the nonprofits.

