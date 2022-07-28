Valparaiso moves forward with downtown parking garage

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso is moving forward with a financing plan for the 354-spot parking garage coming to downtown.

Dubbed "The Lincoln Highway Garage," the four-story structure will be located at the northeast corner of Lincolnway and Morgan Boulevard, across the street from the planned Linc apartment complex. The garage will be built in conjunction with the first phase of the Linc, a project that will ultimately consist of 121 units distributed among three separate four-story buildings.

The city finalized the size of the garage after completing a $19,700 downtown parking study. The goal is to address existing downtown parking needs while creating spots for Linc residents.

During a Monday night City Council meeting, City Attorney Patrick Lyp said 121 spaces in the garage will be reserved for Linc residents. Another 79 will be "flex" spots, meaning Linc residents will use the spots in the evening only. Hageman, the Linc developer, will pay for the maintenance and upkeep of spots specifically set aside for tenants.

In March, the City Council approved the creation of a Redevelopment Authority, essentially a holding entity that will own the garage. The RDA was created because the city's existing Redevelopment Commission cannot own tangible assets.

The RDC will lease the garage from the RDA; however the RDC cannot make any lease payments until the garage is built.

To cover the "gap" in payments before the garage is built, the idea of using 7.43 miles of city road as a sort of "placeholder" asset was proposed.

Sections of Joliet Street, Morgan Boulevard, Calumet Avenue and Roosevelt Road will be transferred from the city to the RDA. The RDA will give the city the funds needed to construct the parking garage. The money will come from bonds issued by the RDA, Lyp explained in an email to The Times.

While the garage is being constructed, the RDC will lease the roads from the RDA. The lease payments will equal the debt payments for the bonds issued by the RDA, ultimately funding the construction of the garage, Lyp wrote.

Once the garage is complete, the roads can be transferred back to the city.

"The ability of the RDC to finance the parking garage stems from its historically strong bond rating," Lyp wrote.

The 7.43 miles of roads have been valued at about $17.5 million, meaning that is the maximum amount of debt that can be issued. Lyp said he expects the actual cost of the garage to be lower than $17.5 million, and the city hopes to finalize the total cost of the project by early October.

The council unanimously approved two resolutions enabling the transfer of the streets and the lease between the RDA and the RDC.

Tonn and Blank Construction was selected to complete the garage. Lyp said construction will likely start this fall and be completed by spring 2024.

Valparaiso Director of Development George Douglas said the city has not yet determined if residents will be charged a fee to use the garage.

Resident Tom Davis said the fees currently charged at downtown city lots discourage use.

"If you charge, they (drivers) are not going to park in it," Davis said. "They are going to take up more residential spots."