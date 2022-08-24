Valparaiso moves forward with proposed garbage collection rate increase

VALPARAISO — High fuel costs, a growing population, the volatile recycling market and increased landfill fees are driving a proposed rate increase for trash collection in Valparaiso.

During a Monday night meeting, Executive Director of City Services and Public Works Steve Poulos led a presentation explaining the proposed increase. If approved, rates would go from $12 a month to $19.50 beginning with October 2022 bills, which are payable in November.

Poulos said Valparaiso's monthly fee, which has not been updated since 2012, is the lowest in the area. After looking at seven communities in Northwest Indiana, it was determined that the average is $21.97.

The city worked with the Baker Tilly consulting firm to determine a reasonable increase.

Baker Tilly found that — between operational costs, which are about $1.8 million a year; buying and maintaining the city's fleet of trucks, which costs about $570,000 a year; and maintaining roads frequently traveled by garbage trucks, which costs about $94,000 — Valparaiso's trash and recycling collection program requires about $2.5 million a year. With a current rate of $12, the city only brings in about $1.4 million.

To make up the difference Poulos said the city would have to start charging $21.70 a month. However, the City Services Department also enlisted Strategic 1 Business Services to analyze current operations. Strategic 1 gave the city several suggestions including reducing recycling collection from once a week to every other week.

Using Strategic 1's advice, Poulos said he believes the city will be able to reduce the annual cost of garbage collection by about $250,000, which is how the committee got to the proposed rate of $19.50 a month.

Each year, as the city grows, "the cost of doing business increases," Poulos said. The city's three-year contract with the landfill is up for renewal this October. Because of increased transportation costs, Poulos said he has been "advised" the contract will likely increase by $30,000 to $50,000.

"Frankly there is never a good time to raise rates,” Poulos said adding that the proposed increase would help the city "sustain" current services.

The increase will be discussed again at the Sept. 12 City Council meeting.