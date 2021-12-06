Valparaiso moves forward with solar plans

VALPARAISO — After having his "sights set on solar for years," City Services Director Steve Poulos said 870 panels are coming to Valparaiso.

The panels will be mounted on five city buildings, Valparaiso's three treatment plants, the City Services building on Joliet Road and City Hall on Lincolnway. While the panels have an initial price tag of about $740,000, solar will save the city more than $130,000 annually in electrical costs. At that rate, the the panels will pay for themselves in about 8.2 years. The savings over the life of the solar panels is estimated to be $4.6 million, according to a city news release.

"Now that wattage for solar panels has increased over time, and prices have stabilized, solar makes financial and environmental sense for the city,” Poulos said.

The city's current lighting budget is about $400,000. Poulos said Valparaiso already saves about $80,000 a year by intentionally reducing energy consumption. Over the past 10 years the city has invested in more efficient equipment, allowing the city to save on energy costs while serving more households and businesses than ever before.