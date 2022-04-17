Valparaiso named Indiana's first Monarch City USA

VALPARAISO — Twice a year clouds of monarchs migrate across the continent, and now the butterflies' layover in Valparaiso will be marked with a "Monarch City USA" road sign.

Valparaiso recently became Indiana's first official Monarch City USA, a designation awarded by a Washington-based nonprofit of the same name. Created in 2015, the organization works with municipalities across the country, encouraging the planting of milkweed and other nectar plants so that monarchs have safe places to stop during the long migration.

Member cities are given a road sign adorned with the striking orange butterfly. Valparaiso joined over 80 other Monarch Cities, with the closest one being Orland Park, Illinois.

Valparaiso was recognized for the city's ongoing efforts to support monarchs, which include a proclamation raising awareness about declining populations, the creation of a 13-acre way station for butterflies at Foundation Meadows Park and the many native tree and prairie plantings throughout the city.

At the proclamation reading, Mayor Matt Murphy recognized local naturalist and butterfly advocate Jerry Newman as well as Jessica Coral, an elementary art teacher who helped local students create butterfly art now on display at City Hall. The public can stop by 166 Lincolnway and view the art through May 21.

The Valparaiso Alternative Learning Experience, or VALE School, is also partnering with the Parks Department to plant a monarch-friendly garden later this spring.

“As a community, we’re interested in fostering monarch butterflies for their natural beauty as well as because they’re an indicator species,” Murphy said. “Helping the monarchs helps the overall environment."

Loss of habitat has caused monarch populations to drop in recent decades. There are two populations of monarchs in North America: the eastern, which migrates to Mexico where it overwinters, and the western, which makes the trek to California. From 1996 to 2020, the eastern monarch population dropped 88%, from an estimated 383 million to just under 45 million. Since the 1980s, the western overwintering population has dropped more than 99%, from 4.5 million to 1,914 monarchs, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Both populations begin the journey north around March. Throughout the trip the butterflies mate, laying their eggs on milkweed plants. Though adult monarchs typically only live a few weeks, the northward migration is continued by offspring.

Without pesticide-free native grasslands and gardens, the butterflies will have nowhere to breed or overwinter. Monarchs are currently listed as a "candidate" for the endangered species list.

Seemingly small acts such as planting a milkweed garden can help strengthen monarch populations. The Parks Department will be distributing milkweed seeds at the Porter County Earth Day celebration, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 at the Porter County Expo Center.

