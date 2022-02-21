 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Valparaiso offering seven-week City Government Academy

  • Updated
  • 0
Valparaiso offering seven-week City Government Academy

A graduating class of Valparaiso's City Government Academy is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso is offering the community a seven-week City Government Academy.

The city invites residents to participate in the academy to learn how municipal government works in Valparaiso. It was created by Director of Community Engagement Maggie Clifton.

“So far 75 people have graduated from our City Government Academy. It’s gratifying to see them become more engaged in the community. In fact, several of our graduates are currently serving in elected or appointed positions throughout the city,” she said.

The spring session will run from April 6 to May 18. Classes will meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evenings.

Attendees get to meet with department heads and government leaders. They will get a chance to familiarize themselves with the parks department, planning department fire department and other city departments.

They learn how residents can be more engaged in the city's decision-making.

People are also reading…

“The City Government Academy shares the ‘how’ and ‘why’ of Valparaiso government, and participants learn more about how decisions are made, how dollars are allocated, and how services are delivered each day,” Clifton said. “We’re excited that participants report that they’re more likely to attend a public meeting or get involved in public service after the academy experience.”

It's free and open to the public. Registration is required since there are only 35 slots per session.

To sign up or for more information, visit tinyurl.com/ValpoAcademy or call Maggie Clifton at 462-1161.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Further invasion of Ukraine' will trigger long-threatened sanctions package against Russia: Joly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts