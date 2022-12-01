 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valparaiso opens construction bids for first part of Lincoln Highway parking garage

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln Highway Garage

The Lincoln Highway Garage will consist of 364 parking spaces. 

VALPARAISO — The city received nine bids for the first part of the Lincoln Highway Garage project. 

Planned for the northeast corner of Lincolnway and Morgan Boulevard, the garage will consist of 364 spaces.

Bids for construction of the foundation were opened Wednesday afternoon.

Construction companies submitted bids for three elements of the foundation work: site work, soil improvements and footings, and foundations.

G.E. Marshall submitted the lowest bid for the site work, with a base bid of $487,270; Beaty Construction Inc. submitted the lowest bid for soil improvements, $139,300; and Tonn and Blank Construction submitted the lowest bid for footings and foundations, $795,000. 

"The parking garage is something we’re going to live with for 100 years, so we want make sure we get it right," Valparaiso Director of Development George Douglas said. 

The city will open bids Dec. 14 for the internal structure of the garage — work related to the plumbing and electrical infrastructure. Douglas said the city will likely put out a request for bids for the façade at the end of the year.

Tonn and Blank is assisting the city as the construction manager for the project. The city will review the submissions alongside Tonn and Blank before awarding the bid. 

Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy addresses what the city has planned in 2022.

Douglas said the Lincoln Highway Garage will have five levels, although the first level will be subgrade, making the structure four stories tall. 

The garage will be across the street from the planned Linc apartment complex, a project that will ultimately consist of 121 units distributed among three separate four-story buildings.

The goal of the garage is to accommodate downtown parking needs while creating spots for Linc residents. One hundred and twenty-one spaces will be reserved for Linc tenants; 79 others will be "flex" spots, meaning Linc residents will use the spots in the evenings, on weekends and during holidays. Hageman Group, the Linc developer, will pay for maintenance and upkeep of the reserved spots. 

The city hopes to begin construction on the garage foundation at the start of January. Douglas said the project will likely be completed by the end of 2023. 

Hageman initially hoped to break ground on the Linc complex this fall. However, Douglas said supply-chain issues and cost increases have delayed construction. Work is now slated to begin in February. 

"It is a challenging time right now for capital-intensive projects such as this one," Douglas said. 

