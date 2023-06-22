VALPARAISO — Valparaiso has been awarded state funding through a National Opioid Settlement match grant program.

The city will receive $211,335 from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's, or FSSA's, Division of Mental Health and Addiction. The money will go towards Valparaiso's newly-created Community Recovery Care Coordinator position, a role that was designed to make addiction recovery and treatment more accessible.

The Valparaiso Common Council approved the creation of the position in May, according to a city news release the care coordinator initiative will begin July 1. The city is helping fund the role with its own pot of National Opioid Settlement money.

In 2021, 46 states and many other local units of government came together and brought litigation against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen — and pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The four companies agreed to pay $26 billion to settle allegations that they fueled the deadly opioid crisis. Indiana will receive $507 million from the National Opioid Settlement. Valparaiso will ultimately receive $1.2 million, but the money will be distributed over 18 years.

Also using National Opioid Settlement money, the FSSA provided matching grants to 30 projects across the state. Valparaiso was one of just four local governments to receive funding. In Northwest Indiana, the Community Foundation of Pulaski County, Inc. and Three20 Recovery Center in Porter County also received funding.

The idea for a care coordinator grew out of a panel discussion the city held in January. The panel was convened to discuss potential uses for the opioid settlement money and featured experts versed in the many elements of addiction: those who work in the court system, run halfway houses, lead prevention efforts in the Valparaiso school district and more.

Panelist David Cummins, a physician who specializes in addiction and emergency medicine, said the care coordinator could connect people with resources and could even identify people who may be high-risk for addiction, intervening before the drug abuse begins.

Indiana has been hit hard by the opioid crisis. According to the Indiana Attorney General's Office, the rates of opioid prescribing in the Hoosier state peaked in 2012 when, on average, there were 112 opioid prescriptions for every 100 residents in the state.

The care coordinator position will be hosted through Porter County PACT, which works with individuals referred by the court, offering substance-abuse treatment, case management and community service restitution. The opioid settlement match grant will fund the role for two years. According to the news release, if the position proves to be successful, the city will go after additional grant funding.

“In studying the impact of addiction, we see that those with addictions can see recovery as insurmountable. This new recovery coordinator will link people with resources so that treatment and recovery become realistic,” Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said in the city news release.

