Valparaiso police ask for help locating missing teen

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police are asking for help locating a missing teen.

Police say 17-year-old Nicholas Brown, of Valparaiso, was last seen at home by his families in January when he left "without permission or their knowledge," the Valparaiso Police Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

Authorities say the missing teen was recently brought to the attention of police who are seeking any information about Brown's past or present location.

Valparaiso police are asking any one with information to contact Det. Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135. Information can also be shared by texting "Valpo" in the message field to TIP411, or 847-411.

Police ask that anyone texting information to the department use the word "Nick" in the first line of the tip to help identify the case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.