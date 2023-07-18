VALPARAISO — Assistant Chief of Police Michael DeHaven will retire this fall, after almost 30 years with the department.

According to a city news release, DeHaven will retire Oct. 2. His law enforcement career began in the Hendrick's County Sheriff's Department; he joined the Valparaiso Police Department in 1996. He served as corporal, detective corporal, detective sergeant and as captain of patrol before becoming assistant chief of police in 2017.

DeHaven is a graduate of Merrillville High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in law enforcement from the University of Indianapolis and graduated from Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

"He has been highly instrumental in countless programs and initiatives," Valparaiso Chief of Police Andrew McIntyre stated in the news release. "Throughout his career, Assistant Chief DeHaven has displayed unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership, and a deep sense of duty towards our department, its members, and our community.”

McIntyre was named chief in January after his predecessor, Jeff Balon, was elected Porter County sheriff. McIntyre joined the Valparaiso force in 2009.

DeHaven's replacement has not yet been named.

“Assistant Chief DeHaven is a respected leader in our community," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said in the news release. “We thank him for his extraordinary service and wish him well in his retirement."

