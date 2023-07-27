VALPARAISO — Valparaiso will be getting a new Assistant Chief of Police this fall.

Detective Sgt. Mark LaMotte will take over as assistant chief on Oct. 2, when current Assistant Chief Michael DeHaven retires.

LaMotte has been with the Valparaiso Police Department for over a decade. He graduated from the Indiana University Police Academy while majoring in business and minoring in criminal justice. He is currently working towards a Master’s degree in Business Administration at Valparaiso University, he is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, and he served in the Indiana Army National Guard for three years.

“We’re grateful to have someone with Mark LaMotte’s qualifications and commitment to serve our community. We are confident that he is an excellent choice for our next assistant chief,” Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said in a city news release.

Outgoing assistant chief DeHaven is retiring after almost 30 years with the department. His law enforcement career began in the Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Department; he joined the Valparaiso Police Department in 1996. He served as corporal, detective corporal, detective sergeant and as captain of patrol before becoming assistant chief of police in 2017.

“Mark is going to make a fantastic Assistant Chief of Police. With the team Mayor Murphy and Chief Andrew McIntyre have assembled to lead the police department, the city will be in safe hands for years to come,” DeHaven said in the news release.

McIntyre was named chief in January after his predecessor, Jeff Balon, was elected Porter County sheriff. McIntyre joined the Valparaiso force in 2009.

